Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly arrested after Seb and Nina’s attack

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Kelly is arrested after Nina and Seb’s attack. Will he truth about what happened come out?

In next week’s scenes Abi is frustrated Abi tells Kevin that she’s going to have to find Seb’s attacker herself. Abi quizzes Nina about the attack but Nina gets upset and admits it’s all a blur.

When Kevin reveals that Nina remembers seeing Corey and Kelly before the attack and he’d be wise to keep Asha away from Corey, Dev is aghast.

Dev is aghast when Kevin reveals that Nina remembers seeing Corey and Kelly before the attack (Credit: BBC)

Kelly is panicked and calls to see Corey. She asserts that they’re in big trouble.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly is arrested

Meanwhile Summer unburdens herself and tells Todd that she was there the night Nina and Seb were attacked but left before anything happened.

The police call at the builder’s yard flat and arrest Kelly, leaving Toyah stunned. Asha watches in horror as Kelly is driven away.

Kelly is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Corey instructs Asha to tell the police they were together in the flat when the attack took place and to ensure Amy doesn’t say anything.

Asha meets up with Amy but they’re interrupted by Dev’s arrival. Dev begs Asha to come back home, worried about her living with Corey, the prime suspect in the attack.

Amy tells her best friend to stop covering for Corey. What will Asha do?

Corey makes his statement

Billy is horrified to hear that Summer went joyriding in a stolen car with Corey and his mates and insists she must tell the police everything she knows.

Asha is upset that people believe Corey is responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile Toyah watches fearfully as they gather up Kelly’s belongings for examination.

The police interview Kelly but she’s clearly terrified and refuses to answer any questions.

Kelly returns home with Imran and Toyah is relieved to see her. However Imran warns she’s not out of the woods.

Stefan warns Corey to cut ties with Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Later Kelly goes to see Corey and suggests they tell the police the truth, but he sends her packing.

Meanwhile Corey’s dad Stefan tells him to cut all ties with Kelly.

Abi goes to the police station to get them to listen to the voice message he left her just before he was attacked.

Soon Corey walks in with Stefan to make his statement.

Kelly’s mum Laura returns

Toyah and Imran’s attempts to get Kelly to tell the police what happened are put to a halt when Kelly’s mum Laura returns.

She tells her daughter to say nothing to the police.

Laura returns (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile a worried Amy reveals that someone in their class at school was nasty to Summer and she ran off. Paul promises to help her.

In the hospital Nina packs her bag and explains she’s discharging herself as she needs to visit where she was attacked to jog her memory. But Roy talks out of it.

Soon Evelyn returns home from her train trip and calls in the café. However when she’s rude about Kirk’s IQ, Roy snaps and likens her to vitriol to that suffered by Nina and throws her out.

Roy talks Nina out of discharging herself from hospital (Credit: ITV)

Imran takes a call from the police and tells Kelly that the police want to ask her some further questions.

But Laura is not having it and asserts that she’s Kelly’s mother and calls the shots.

But when Kelly discovers that Laura only turned up because her new boyfriend threw her out, Laura backs down and lets Imran sit in on the interview.

Summer struggles with the guilt

Meanwhile Paul finds Summer in Victoria Garden and she confides in him how she feels partly to blame for the attack and should have made Kelly leave when she did.

Summer feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn returns to the café and apologises for her insensitive remarks. Roy admits he overreacted when he was really just worried about Nina.

A police officer calls at No.13 and tells Kevin and Abi that someone has been charged and it seems the attack was triggered by Nina’s appearance.

As Kevin sees the officer out, Abi mulls over the news with mounting anger.

Abi is furious (Credit: ITV)

Laura calls at Toyah and Iran’s flat and asserts when Kelly’s released she’s going to live with her as she wants her daughter back. Imran is furious.

When Billy finds out that Summer didn’t turn up for school that morning, he’s concerned.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

