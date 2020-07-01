Coronation Street SPOILERS: Johnny and Jenny on the rocks?

In next week's Coronation Street, it seems Jenny and Johnny's relationship is on the rocks. But is there something Johnny's hiding?

Currently the couple are in France visiting Eva and Johnny's granddaughter Susie. However when Jenny returns to the cobbles, she returns alone.

In the upcoming scenes, Johnny tries to call his wife from France, but when she refuses to take his call, Carla is left feeling awkward.

Why doesn't Jenny want to speak to him? Could they be heading for a divorce?

Jenny doesn't want to talk to her husband (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers in tears as Steve and Leanne are told Oliver has incurable mitochondrial disease

Johnny's and Scott's past

Jenny and Johnny haven't been on screen for weeks.

The pair ended up booking a last minute trip. But while Jenny thought it was a spontaneous holiday, Johnny had other reasons for getting away from the Street.

Johnny has been trying to avoid Scott (Credit: ITV)

Johnny discovered their new b&b lodger Scott Emberton, who would be staying with them for a while, was a man from his past.

While the pub landlords have been away, Carla has been running the Rovers with boyfriend Peter. And Carla seems to have built a friendship with Scott after learning he and Johnny once worked together and he knew of her mum, Sharon.

carla has been running the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

But is there more to Scott? Why doesn't Johnny want to see him?

A connection to Jordan and Chelsey?

While Carla has been in charge of the pub, she began being blackmailed by a man and woman named Jordan and Chelsey.

It turned out Carla had stayed with them in their squat when she was living rough and struggling with her mental health. She slept with Jordan in an exchange to stay there, but ended up getting on their bad side when she flushed their drugs down the toilet.

What is Scott's connection to the Connors? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

The pair began blackmailing Carla, threatening to tell people about her and Jordan's encounter unless she paid £1,000.

Some viewers wondered if Scott had a connection to the two after spotting him listening into Chelsey and Carla's conversation. But after he threw the pair out of the Rovers, and they ended up beaten up, some wondered if he is a relative of Carla.

What do you think?

Next week Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.