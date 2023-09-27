Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny and Stephen decide to leave the Street

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Jenny and Stephen decide to leave the Street and move to Thailand.

Whilst Jenny initially has her doubts, she decides that moving away will do her good.

But, is Jenny really about to jet off to Thailand with Stephen in Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny wants to stay put (Credit: ITV)

Jenny crushes Stephen’s dreams

With the Rovers closed, Stephen uses this as the perfect opportunity to persuade Jenny to leave Weatherfield.

However, Jenny crushes Stephen’s dreams and tells him that she’s open to going to Thailand but only for a holiday.

Stephen continues to try to change Jenny’s mind by showing her a photo of a bar in Thailand.

He explains that his friend owns it and that he’s looking for a new bar manager, suggesting that Jenny should go for the job.

Jenny’s a bit taken aback when she realises just how serious Stephen is being about moving to Thailand permanently.

Despite this, she tells him that she’s not leaving Weatherfield. But, can he change her mind?

Jenny wants to start a new life with Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny decides to leave

With Stephen still talking about Thailand, Jenny has a big decision to make.

Visiting Rita, Jenny then tells her that she’s decided to move to Thailand permanently with Stephen.

Jenny then tells Stephen that she’s ready to move away with him, delighting him.

However, Sarah overhears them talking about their plans and reminds Stephen that he still owes Audrey money.

Stephen tells Sarah that he and Jenny are just going on holiday and that Audrey will soon get her money back.

However, with Jenny agreeing to move away with Stephen, the chances of Audrey getting back what she’s owed are slim.

Will Jenny really move to Thailand with Stephen? Or, will Stephen get caught before they can get away?

