In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Jenny and Owen rumble Stephen’s lies, making him panic in the Rovers.

Owen confronts Stephen after realising that Stephen meddled with his blossoming connection with Jenny.

But, as Jenny and Owen rumble Stephen’s lies, how will Stephen explain himself in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stephen spoke negatively of Owen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen lied to Jenny

Viewers may remember that Jenny had been enjoying getting to know Underworld client, Owen.

He had flirted with her in the Rovers, drawing up the attention of Stephen.

Stephen had been jealous after seeing Jenny and Owen together, despite being in a relationship with Elaine.

He’d previously kissed Jenny and still had feelings for her, attempting to end things between Jenny and his business associate.

Entering the Rovers, Stephen had a word with Jenny and made out that Owen was a player, making Jenny end things with him.

Owen and Jenny want answers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny rumbles Stephen’s lies

Next week, Owen has a discussion with Jenny and realises that Stephen had lied to her to warn her off him.

Confronting Stephen in the Rovers, Owen wants answers as to why Stephen would make comments about him up, highlighting that now both he and Jenny know the truth.

Stephen panics and tries to come up with an answer to justify his answers. However, Owen sees red and tells him that when he buys the factory, Stephen will be out of a job.

Worried that he’ll lose his job, Stephen heads over to speak to Carla. He tries to persuade her to reconsider selling up but she won’t change her mind.

Later on, Carla tells Stephen that she’ll go ahead with selling Underworld to Owen unless he buys it himself as soon as possible.

But, will Stephen get revenge on Owen and buy the factory? And, will Owen and Jenny grow even more suspicious of him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

