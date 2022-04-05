Coronation Street spoilers: Imran has a shock proposal for Abi

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Imran has a proposal for Abi that could send Toyah over the edge.

With his life falling apart around him, Imran tries to make the best of a bad situation, but is he about to make things 10 times worse?

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran begs Toyah for another chance

Toyah is heartbroken as she says goodbye to Elsie.

She drowns her sorrows and then heads to the solicitors to have it out with Imran. She’s even more distraught when Adam tells her Imran has gone to visit Alfie.

On his return, Imran begs her to let him put things right.

However Toyah is resolute about how she feels: it’s over and he’s broken her heart.

Shock proposal for Abi

Rejected by Toyah, Imran turns his attentions to Abi.

She sees him flat hunting and he suggests she and Alfie could move in with him

Is he hinting at a possible future romance or is it purely platonic?

Abi turns him down flat.

Imran then decides to fight dirty to get what he wants…

Imran plans to take Abi’s baby

After Abi does a good deed and takes morphine off struggling Kelly, it backfires spectacularly on her.

Imran finds out about the incident and is alarmed Abi has it in her possession.

Turning back to Toyah, he shares his fears.

Imran tells her he’s going to fight for custody and wants her to help raise his son.

Is this Toyah’s chance to get the family she’s always dreamed of?

Will she agree?

Imran plays dirty

Abi is stunned when she finds out what Imran is planning and meets with her solicitor. Abi declares her own intentions to fight for full custody.

But when she approaches Imran and tells him she won’t give in, he puts a plan into action.

Imran isn’t afraid to resort to dirty tactics to get what he wants.

What does he have up his sleeve?

Who will win custody?

