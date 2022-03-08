Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Imran finds out he is the father of Abi’s son.

This week Abi gave birth to a baby boy after taking drugs and alcohol. She was unaware she was pregnant until she was in labour.

In next week’s scenes Abi assures the social worker that she’s enrolled in rehab and will do whatever it takes to keep her baby.

Abi gave birth to a baby boy (Credit: ITV)

When she tells Toyah she has to prove that she can offer Alfie a proper home, Toyah quizzes Imran about her ‘ex client.’

His mind whirring, Imran guesses she’s talking about Abi.

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran finds out the truth

Imran tracks Abi down at the hospital where she admits he’s the father of her son.

In shock, Imran asks if he can see the baby.

However as they turn they see Toyah watching from the corridor. Will an emotional Imran tell her the truth?

Will Imran tell Toyah the truth? (Credit: ITV)

After seeing Abi’s story in the Gazette, Debbie demands answers, assuming the baby is Kevin’s.

But Abi hurries out explaining the baby is having an operation that day.

Kevin goes to see Abi

As Abi waits for news, she’s stunned to see Kevin in the hospital corridor. Kevin takes her in his arms as she breaks down.

With Kevin assuming the baby is a result of a one-night-stand with Tez, Abi goes along with the lie.

Kevin thinks Tez is the baby’s father (Credit: ITV)

The nurse confirms that Alfie’s operation went well. Seeing how emotional Abi is, Kevin offers to let her stay at No.13 until she’s won custody, giving Abi hope.

Later Imran calls at the garage and reminds Kevin that no matter what the circumstances, Abi is entitled to maternity pay.

Will Kevin listen to Imran?

