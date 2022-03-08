Imran Abi Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Imran finds out the truth

Abi was shocked when she went into labour

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Imran finds out he is the father of Abi’s son.

This week Abi gave birth to a baby boy after taking drugs and alcohol. She was unaware she was pregnant until she was in labour.

In next week’s scenes Abi assures the social worker that she’s enrolled in rehab and will do whatever it takes to keep her baby.

Abi gave birth to a baby boy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Gail’s HUGE blunder leaves fans baffled

When she tells Toyah she has to prove that she can offer Alfie a proper home, Toyah quizzes Imran about her ‘ex client.’

His mind whirring, Imran guesses she’s talking about Abi.

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran finds out the truth

Imran tracks Abi down at the hospital where she admits he’s the father of her son.

In shock, Imran asks if he can see the baby.

However as they turn they see Toyah watching from the corridor. Will an emotional Imran tell her the truth?

Coronation Street Abi meets Imran and plans to do a pregnancy test
Will Imran tell Toyah the truth? (Credit: ITV)

After seeing Abi’s story in the Gazette, Debbie demands answers, assuming the baby is Kevin’s.

But Abi hurries out explaining the baby is having an operation that day.

Kevin goes to see Abi

As Abi waits for news, she’s stunned to see Kevin in the hospital corridor. Kevin takes her in his arms as she breaks down.

With Kevin assuming the baby is a result of a one-night-stand with Tez, Abi goes along with the lie.

Kevin thinks Tez is the baby’s father (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Alya Nazir in Coronation Street: her disastrous love life and tragic family history

The nurse confirms that Alfie’s operation went well. Seeing how emotional Abi is, Kevin offers to let her stay at No.13 until she’s won custody, giving Abi hope.

Later Imran calls at the garage and reminds Kevin that no matter what the circumstances, Abi is entitled to maternity pay.

Will Kevin listen to Imran?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby crying on This Morning
This Morning hastily cuts to ad break as Holly Willoughby cries on air again
richard madeley good morning britain
Good Morning Britain fans declare ’embarrassing’ Richard Madeley is ‘not fit to report’
Katie Price and son Harvey on their BBC One documentary
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next viewers slam Dwight Yorke for ‘abandoning’ son
richard madeley on gmb
GMB viewers accuse Richard Madeley of ’scaremongering’ and promoting panic buying
Coleen Nolan boyfriend
Coleen Nolan admits new boyfriend’s clash with daughter Ciara
Shirley Gray EastEnders
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shirley kills Gray as she finds out the truth?