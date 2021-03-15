Coronation Street spoilers reveal Kelly asks to stay with Imran and Toyah. Will they agree to foster her?

Last week Kelly bought drugs from Simon. But things took a terrifying turn when Kelly fell unconscious and Asha and Summer need to call an ambulance for her.

In this week’s scenes Simon goes to visit Kelly in hospital. He feels awful after what happened and tells Kelly that if she wants to report him to the police, he’ll take what’s coming to him.

Simon goes to see Kelly in hospital (Credit: ITV)

At the station, Imran explains to Kelly that he’s pointed to represent her. He says he needs to know what happened and where she got the drugs.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly asks to stay with Imran and Toyah

Having been released without charge, a defiant Kelly tells Imran that she’s not going back to her foster parents and he can’t make her.

Kelly suggests she could stay with Toyah and Imran (Credit: ITV)

When Imran reveals that he and Toyah are foster parents, Kelly suggests that she could stay with them.

Will they take Kelly in?

When did Toyah and Imran become foster parents?

Toyah and Imran began fostering children last year.

The couple became foster parents to baby Mason over Christmas whilst his mum was in hospital. However after a few days he was able to go home.

Will they foster Kelly?

What happened to Kelly’s parents?

Kelly’s dad, loan shark Rick Neelan, was killed in 2019 by Gary Windass. Whilst Kelly believes Gary killed her dad, he maintains that he didn’t.

Meanwhile, Kelly doesn’t have a great relationship with her mum Laura.

Laura is Kelly’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Billy and Paul discovered Laura had left Kelly by herself and took her in.

Although Laura came back for her daughter, it was later revealed that Kelly was taken into foster care after her mum left again.

