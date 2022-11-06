The latest Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that Hope will learn the truth about the John Stape book.

Fiz and Tyrone have been trying to protect Hope, but were unable to prevent the journalist from publishing his book.

And now, as the book’s publicity tour continues, they are forced to come clean to Hope.

How will Hope react?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Tyrone takes out his frustrations on the journalist who wrote the John Stape book (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone sees red

The John Stape storyline continues as Adam and Fiz attempt to bargain with the book’s publisher.

As the week begins, they beg the publishers to leave Hope’s name out of the book.

Meanwhile, Tyrone learns of a Q&A session being held with the book’s writer.

Incensed, he storms over to the hotel where the Q&A is being hosted.

When he hears the journalist say that Fiz may have been complicit in John Stape’s crimes, Tyrone grows even angrier.

He leaps onto the stage and punches the journalist around the face.

Later, Adam and Fiz learn that the police have arrested Tyrone.

After Fiz manages to talk the journalist into not pressing charges, she gets into a blazing row with Tyrone.

She tells him that a video of him assaulting the journalist has gone viral.

Now the publishers are bringing the book’s release date forward.

How will Hope react when she learns that her parents were unable to stop the book from being published? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz and Tyrone break the news to Hope

After learning that they cannot afford a barrister to take on their case, Fiz and Tyrone have no choice but to come clean to Hope.

They explain that they can’t afford to stop the book from going forward.

Hope explodes at her parents.

She blames them for failing to protect her.

To make matters worse, the police then call in to No.9.

Tyrone is arrested for assaulting the journalist (Credit: ITV)

The police arrest Tyrone for assault

The officers explain that they have had a number of complaints about the video of Tyrone punching the journalist.

They then arrest Tyrone under suspicion of assault.

Later, Fiz calls in to see Chesney at No.5.

Hope tells them that she wants to stay with Chesney.

John Stape is always near… (Credit: ITV)

Hope comes face-to-face with John!

Trying to fix things, Tyrone buys up all the stock from the local bookshop to stop anyone else buying it.

He also brings home a cardboard cut-out of John himself. Fiz is distraught and when Hope gets home, she quickly hides the cut-out in the yard shed.

Hope is sulking though, and goes outside, where she kicks the door of the outhouse open. She can’t believe it when she comes face-to-face with her dad!

How will Hope react to this and the stack of books?

Will it push her over the edge?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

