Coronation Street Spoilers: Hope in danger from her secret online boyfriend?

Recent Coronation Street spoilers have teased impending danger for Hope Stape as she chats with a mystery man online.

With her parents oblivious, Hope sends and receives messages to an unknown user known as ‘Mad Dog.’

But does Hope’s online boyfriend spell future danger for the youngster on the ITV soap?

Hope chats to her online friend (Credit: ITV)

Who is Hope’s online ‘boyfriend’ in Coronation Street spoilers?

After Phill finally hands Fiz the paperwork for their annulled marriage, she and Tyrone celebrate.

Returning home from a family dinner, Hope opens her tablet to see a string of messages from a user named Mad Dog.

Talking via their walkie-talkies, Hope and pal Sam Blakeman discuss Mad Dog’s messages. Sam theorises that Mad Dog might have a crush on her.

Read more: Coronation Street fans in shock over Tyrone’s ‘grim’ new look

But who is Mad Dog, and what does he have planned for Hope?

Hope can often be seen playing on her tablet, talking to friends and other users online. This is how she meets Mad Dog.

Could Sam be Hope’s online admirer? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mad Dog?

Could Mad Dog be the secret online persona of someone Hope already knows?

It may be her friend Sam, playing a prank on Hope – or making his true feelings known to her?

It could also be a vengeful Phill Whittaker, who might blame Hope for the collapse of his marriage to Fiz. After all, Hope intentionally attempted to disrupt the wedding, hoping Fiz would end up with Tyrone instead.

Read more: Coronation Street viewers predict Gary will kill Kelly after kidnapping horror

Finally, there’s a chance that it could be someone from her own past – including her half-sibling Jade. The daughter of serial killer John Stape, Jade has already proven herself as a threat to the family.

During her last stay in Weatherfield, Jade attempted to take Hope from Fiz by posing as a nanny and framing Fiz as a bad mother.

Hope talks to online friends on her tablet (Credit: ITV)

An online threat

Or could Mad Dog be exactly what he seems to be – an all-new character to the show?

This won’t be the first time Coronation Street has tackled the issue of online grooming. In 2001, Sarah Platt was targeted and kidnapped by a middle-aged groomer posing as an Internet friend.

With Fiz and Tyrone still oblivious to their daughter’s online activity, Mad Dog could pose grave danger to the youngster.

Will Fiz and Tyrone take notice before it’s too late?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching Friday’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.