Coronation Street spoilers: Hope’s attempt to contact her dad leads to terror

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Hope attempts to contact her dad by performing a séance with Joseph and Sam.

As she tries to contact John Stape’s spirit, the trio get the fright of their lives as they come face to face with John.

Is John Stape back from the dead in Coronation Street spoilers?

Hope wants to contact her dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope holds a séance

The journalist who wrote the John Stape book arrives at Fiz and Tyrone’s house.

He gives Fiz a bag containing all of the research he found for the book, telling her that she should be the one to have it.

Later on, Fiz asks Chesney to keep it locked away at his house so that Hope doesn’t stumble across it.

Gemma secures the bag in a cupboard, not knowing of Hope’s plans to contact her dad.

At Chesney’s house, Hope, Sam and Joseph gather at the table to hold a séance to contact John’s spirit.

In the middle of the gathering, Joseph goes looking for some biscuits in the cupboard but gets a shock when a bag falls out.

The bag opens and spills photos of John on to the floor.

Hope, Sam and Joseph are all shaken as their séance seems to work.

Hope listens to the tape of her dad (Credit: ITV)

Hope gets contact from John

On Hope’s birthday, Fiz and Tyrone get her a new laptop.

However, Hope doesn’t seem to be interested.

Instead, she wants to have the old cassette player so that she can listen to a tape she found in the bag of John Stape findings.

Luckily finding one in her birthday pass the parcel, she goes off to listen to the tape.

What will the tape reveal?

Will the tape end Hope’s obsession with her father?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

