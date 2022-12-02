Coronation Street's Hope is looking scared, and in a bubble, John Stape is looking fearful
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope’s attempt to contact her dad leads to terror

Hope gets more than she bargained for

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Hope attempts to contact her dad by performing a séance with Joseph and Sam.

As she tries to contact John Stape’s spirit, the trio get the fright of their lives as they come face to face with John.

Is John Stape back from the dead in Coronation Street spoilers?

Hope wants to contact her dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope holds a séance

The journalist who wrote the John Stape book arrives at Fiz and Tyrone’s house.

He gives Fiz a bag containing all of the research he found for the book, telling her that she should be the one to have it.

Later on, Fiz asks Chesney to keep it locked away at his house so that Hope doesn’t stumble across it.

Gemma secures the bag in a cupboard, not knowing of Hope’s plans to contact her dad.

At Chesney’s house, Hope, Sam and Joseph gather at the table to hold a séance to contact John’s spirit.

In the middle of the gathering, Joseph goes looking for some biscuits in the cupboard but gets a shock when a bag falls out.

The bag opens and spills photos of John on to the floor.

Hope, Sam and Joseph are all shaken as their séance seems to work.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Hope kneels in front of a pile of John Stape's things (Credit: ITV)
Hope listens to the tape of her dad (Credit: ITV)

Hope gets contact from John

On Hope’s birthday, Fiz and Tyrone get her a new laptop.

However, Hope doesn’t seem to be interested.

Instead, she wants to have the old cassette player so that she can listen to a tape she found in the bag of John Stape findings.

Luckily finding one in her birthday pass the parcel, she goes off to listen to the tape.

What will the tape reveal?

Will the tape end Hope’s obsession with her father?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street - Fiz and Tyrone Is Called To The School About Hope (24th November 2022)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What will the John Stape tape reveal? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Hope Stape John Stape TV Spoilers

Trending Articles

Shona looking worried and upset in Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Jack P. Shepherd confirms Shona’s exit storyline as Julia Goulding goes on maternity leave
Matt Hancock leaving I'm A Celebrity
Matt Hancock news: I’m A Celebrity fans feel ‘sorry’ for MP’s kids amid behaviour during Gina reunion
Maisie Smith and Max George on Loose Women
Maisie Smith and Max George: Soap star red-faced as she drops huge bombshell live on air
Kelsey Parker crying and Tom inset
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker in tears as she details her heartbreaking nightly ritual for late husband Tom
Fergie and King Charles
Royal family news: Real reason King Charles is welcoming Fergie back into fold ‘revealed’?
I'm A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White on Loose Women today, Zara Tindall smiling in pink
I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White makes shock admission about Zara Tindall friendship