Coronation Street spoilers reveal Hope lashes out and attacks her cousin Joseph as she struggles to deal with Fiz and Tyrone’s split.

In next week’s scenes Emma clocks Lucas flirting with Alina outside of the salon and urges her to go for it.

As Tyrone and Alina get down to having some private time together, they’re interrupted when Emma arrives.

Whilst Tyrone hides behind the sofa, Emma spots his jeans on the floor and assumes Alina made a move on Lucas.

Emma assumes Alina is now seeing Lucas (Credit: ITV)

As they quickly get dressed, Tyrone implores Alina to stick to the story that she was in bed with Lucas.

Alina calls in the Rovers and asks Emma to keep her relationship with Lucas quiet. When Emma admits that she didn’t actually see Lucas, just a pair on men’s jeans, Maria’s mind whirrs.

Soon Maria calls at the garage and tells Tyrone that at the time Alina was supposedly in bed with Lucas, she was giving him a haircut.

She tells Tyrone he better come clean to Fiz or she’ll do it for him.

Maria tells Tyrone to tell Fiz the truth (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone tells Alina about Maria’s threat and Alina is pleased. When Emma reveals that Alina is now seeing Lucas, Fiz’s hopes are lifted.

Meanwhile in the garage, Tyrone confides in Kevin that he’s planning to tell Fiz that he and Alina and together.

But when Fiz receives a message confirming a hotel booking in Knutsford, Chesney tells her that he thinks Tyrone is planning a surprise for her.

Fiz is devastated when she finds out Tyrone and Alina are seeing each other (Credit: ITV)

Fiz calls at the garage and quizzes Kevin about Tyrone’s intentions and Kevin acts dumb.

But soon Tyrone returns from attending a breakdown to find Fiz, Alina and Lucas mid-showdown on the street.

It doesn’t take long for Fiz to realise Tyrone has chose Alina over him.

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope attacks Joseph

As Fiz and Tyrone row, blaming each other for their relationship breaking down, Hope listens in, upset.

Tyrone arrives at the flat with a holdall and tells Alina he was honest with Fiz.

Maria calls around at No.9 to try and help Fiz but she gives her the short shrift. As she goes to close the door, she spots Tyrone and Alina clearly loved up.

Fiz sees Alina and Tyrone loved up (Credit: ITV)

Later, Tyrone lets himself back into No.9 to pick up the last of his things. Meanwhile an upset Hope has run away from school.

She returns home and spots Tyrone’s holdall. She asks Tyrone if he loves his new girlfriend more than her and Tyrone is horrified, accusing Fiz of turning Hope against him.

In a bid to try and cheer his niece up, Chesney invites Hope over to play with her cousin Joseph.

Later Fiz calls round No.5 and sees Chesney bundling an injured Joseph into the car.

Hope attacks Joseph (Credit: ITV)

When she asks what happened, Gemma reveals that Hope lashed out and attacked Joseph, leaving Fiz horrified.

Meanwhile Tyrone inadvertedly uploads the photos from his romantic night in Knutsford with Alina onto the family photo roll.

Fiz urges Tyrone to speak to Hope but he refuses, asserting she’s better at dealing with Hope than him.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.