Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Tyrone has a heart attack scare.

This week’s episodes, Fiz asks Tyrone to mind the furniture shop whilst she goes to Hope’s school assessment.

However disaster strikes when Tyrone leaves the shop unattended to go for a coffee with Alina. When he returns he finds a man named Leon helping himself to furniture.

Disaster strikes after Tyrone is left in charge of the shop (Credit: ITV)

Leon explains he arranged with Fiz to collect some stuff, but when later Fiz returns, Tyrone is horrified to realise he’s been duped.

In next week’s scenes Fiz returns from visiting Gary in prison and breaks the news to Evelyn and Tyrone that Gary is furious about the theft.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone collapses

He insists they find the £600 they’ve cost him in stolen stock. As they continue to row over the stolen furniture, Tyrone suddenly grips his chest in agony and slumps to the floor.

Tyrone is in pain (Credit: ITV)

Fiz screams at Evelyn to call an ambulance. Will Tyrone be okay?

A worried Fiz and Evelyn wait in A&E for news on how Tyrone is. When a sheepish Tyrone emerges, he reveals that it was nothing more than heartburn.

Fiz is awash with relief but Evelyn can’t believe they’ve had a wasted trip. As Fiz and Evelyn discuss Tyrone’s new healthy regime, he tries to feign enthusiasm.

Tyrone joins a yoga class

Later, Tyrone buys himself a yoga mat. He tells Fiz that he’s booked some lessons in a bid to improve his health.

But instead of offering her support, she has a go at Tyrone for wasting money.

Tyrone starts yoga (Credit: ITV)

Soon Fiz and Evelyn rib Tyrone unmercilessly as he sets off for his first yoga lesson.

Will Tyrone start to feel better?

