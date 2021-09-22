Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers should strike fear into the hearts of Leanne and Simon – drug lord Harvey Gaskell is back.

The vicious crime boss is heading to the appeal courts with the help of hotshot lawyer Sabeen.

Imran’s ex has agreed to fight his case after evidence from Leanne and Sharon sent him down.

She got killer Corey off Scot-free, so can Sabeen work her magic for Harvey too?

Coronation Street spoilers: Sabeen and Imran

Sabeen won’t take no for an answer (Credit: ITV)

Sabeen is determined to assemble a team around her that’ll give Harvey the best shot at freedom – and that includes Imran.

Despite being on opposite sides in the Seb Franklin murder case, Sabeen wants Imran by her side this time around.

She hopes to reel him in with the lucrative offer, unaware that he’s got a very close relationship with Harvey’s nemesis Leanne.

Imran’s horrified when Sabeen reveals the name of her new client and tells her Harvey belongs in prison.

But instead of dropping the case, Sabeen turns up the pressure.

Time to come clean?

Toyah demands the truth (Credit: ITV)

When Imran refuses her offer, Sabeen warns him that she knows what he was up to the night of Kelly’s verdict.

Although she doesn’t say it, Imran worries she’ll blackmail him.

But when Toyah discovers he went to a bar that night, not his office, Imran is forced to be honest.

He confesses that he did go to Sabeen’s place, but nothing happened between them – and he’s surprised when his ex-wife backs him up.

However, Sabeen knows Imran isn’t being completely honest as he left her place in the middle of the night but didn’t go home.

Armed with a bargaining chip, Sabeen tells Imran she expects him to join Harvey’s legal team, or she’ll tell Toyah everything.

Will Imran really fight to free the man who wants Toyah’s sister dead?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

