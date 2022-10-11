Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey returns with chilling threat for Leanne

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Harvey is back as Leanne goes to visit him in prison after receiving a visiting order.

As Leanne speaks to Harvey, he threatens her.

But what does Harvey want in Coronation Street spoilers?

Harvey tried to kill Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Harvey’s torment of Leanne

Harvey Gaskell was the leader of the drug gang that Simon Barlow worked for.

When Leanne found out what Simon was involved in, she volunteered to take his place delivering drugs.

However, she told the police and started giving them information on Harvey, betraying him.

Harvey was furious when he found out what Leanne’s plan was and planned his own revenge.

In a Horrornation Street special, Leanne was dressed up in Halloween attire as she participated in the street’s Halloween event.

Harvey set out on the path to kill her and tied Leanne up.

Thankfully for Leanne, a sinkhole opened up and swallowed up Harvey.

Harvey managed to escape and found a gun discarded by Abi and pulled the trigger.

In a case of mistaken identity, he shot Sam’s mum, Natasha instead of Leanne and was eventually sent to prison for his crimes.

Harvey gives Leanne a warning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey threatens Leanne

Viewers will know that Sam has been writing letters to Harvey in prison.

He’s been secretly corresponding with his mum’s killer, but the contents of the letters have been a secret.

Now, Leanne and Nick get sent a visiting order from Harvey and whilst ignoring it at first, Leanne decides to pay him a visit.

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Leanne is threatened by Harvey when she goes to see him.

When Sam and Nick prepare for the anniversary of Natasha’s death, Leanne goes to visit Harvey in prison.

She makes out to Nick that she’s just popping off to the cash and carry, as to not cause suspicion.

At the prison, Harvey lets Leanne know about Sam’s letters and warns her that she must stop him.

At home, Leanne confronts Sam.

Sam then explains that he just wants to know why Harvey killed his mum.

He then promises to stop writing to Harvey on one condition – he wants to look the killer in his eye instead.

Sam wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Harvey hurt Sam?

Sam tells Nick and Leanne that he will visit Harvey in prison whether they like it or not.

Whilst he later pretends that he has gone off the idea, he tells Hope that he’s sent Harvey another letter.

This letter contains a questionnaire for him to fill in about Natasha’s death.

But, will Harvey act on his warning now that Sam hasn’t stopped writing the letters?

Or, will he let Sam in and tell him what he longs to know?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Sam get the answers he wants? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!