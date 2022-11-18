Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey drops a double bombshell when Sam visits him in prison

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Sam finally gets to visit Harvey in prison, getting the chance to ask him questions about his mum’s murder.

As Harvey lets Sam visit him, he reveals some vital information.

But, how will this affect Sam in Coronation Street spoilers.

Sam wants to understand why Harvey killed Natasha (Credit: ITV)

Sam persuaded Nick to let him visit Harvey

When Nick found out that Sam had been writing letters to Harvey, he demanded Sam to stop contacting him.

Leanne had visited Harvey in prison where he threatened Leanne to stop Sam’s letters.

Sam promised to stop writing letters if he could visit Harvey in prison.

He wanted to understand why he killed Natasha.

Nick and Leanne were reluctant at first, but Roy persuaded them to change their mind.

They arranged a meeting with a facilitator to see whether she thought it would be a good idea for Sam to visit his mum’s killer.

She thought that Sam could handle seeing Harvey and set about asking Harvey whether he would allow Sam to visit.

Harvey has something in common with Sam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey drops a double bombshell

Next week, Sam gets the opportunity to finally visit Harvey.

With Nick by his side, Sam heads to meet his mum’s killer.

Sam asks Harvey why he killed Natasha.

Harvey drops two bombshells – firstly he tells him that he meant to kill Leanne instead.

He says that his mum died when he was 14.

Sam starts to feel like this was a trigger for Harvey’s turn to crime.

As Sam asks more questions on the topic of Harvey’s mum’s death, Harvey storms off and ends the visit.

Is this all of the information Sam will get?

Will Sam get more answers? (Credit: ITV)

Will Harvey see Sam again?

After Sam’s visit, something triggers in Harvey.

He grabs one of Sam’s letters and starts to read it.

Later on, Nick is shocked to answer a phone call from Sam’s facilitator, Karis.

She tells him that Harvey wants Sam to visit him again tomorrow.

Will Harvey let Sam in?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

