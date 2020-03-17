Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff outwits Alya at her own game

Next week's Coronation Street sees Geoff Metcalfe's abuse take a shocking turn as he plans revenge on Alya Nazir after she tries to help Yasmeen Nazir escape his clutches.

Poor Yasmeen has been subjected to horrific abuse at the hands of her controlling husband for months, but finally her granddaughter Alya has worked out what is going on behind the closed doors of No.6 and is on a mission to save her gran.

Alya has reported Geoff to the police (Credit: ITV)

However, Geoff's grip over Yasmeen is stronger than anyone realised, and Alya is starting to understand that if she wants to save Yasmeen, she is going to have to come up with a plan that will outwit Geoff.

Next week's Coronation Street sees Alya and her boyfriend Ryan come up with what they think is the perfect way to get Yasmeen away from Geoff after news that Zeedan is getting married reaches them.

Alya has come up with a plan to save her gran from Geoff's clutches (Credit: ITV)

Ryan becomes convinced that they could lure Yasmeen away by taking her along to the wedding without Geoff. But there is only one problem... Zeedan isn't inviting any of the family to his nuptials.

Alya calls her brother and tells him that they're coming to the celebrations whether he likes it or not, and she then races round to tell her gran the good news.

Once they arrive, Alya takes great joy telling Yasmeen that Zeedan is getting married and that she's coming to the wedding with them.

Geoff is immediately put out and tells her that they can't just leave the restaurant unattended... so Alya happily tells him that it doesn't matter because he isn't on the guest list.

Geoff plays Alya at her own game next week (Credit: ITV)

Geoff is quietly seething at Alya's games and vows to get revenge on her.

Later on he is summoning Alya back to No.6 with an announcement...

Alya is left chilled to the bone when Geoff not only reveals he is coming along to the wedding, but that he has even gone as far as booking the hotel as well.

Geoff has got the upper hand... again (Credit: ITV)

Back at square one, Alya realises that she is going to have to up her game against Geoff if she wants to save Yasmeen.

But can she think of a new plan that will work?

Next week Coronation Street airs on Monday and Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

