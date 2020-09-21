Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe is set to get even worse now his son Tim has rejected him.

Actor Ian Bartholomew has teased his evil alter ego’s behaviour will be unchecked now and “won’t end well”.

Tim has finally turned on dad Geoff in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Viewers watched earlier this month as Tim finally saw proof of his dad’s vile abuse of Yasmeen on a video he took of it.

He was horrified and disowned Geoff, before reporting him to the police.

Geoff was released but he was left under no illusions that Tim was done with him.

And Ian has revealed that this is very much the beginning of the end for Geoff.

“Now that Tim is in the picture, I think we have to view this as the beginning of the end for Geoff,” he told Inside Soap.

“The more out of control he feels, the less in control he behaves – and I don’t think it will end well, whatever happens.

“We love to hate a baddie, and see someone like Geoff get his comeuppance, so I suspect that he will.

“Let’s be honest – Geoff is going to get it!”

Coronation Street teases Geoff’s comeuppance

Coronation Street has teased how Geoff will finally be brought to justice with wife Yasneem still behind bars.

Alya has been holding down the fort and battling against Geoff in the restaurant and now she knows the key to defeating him – missing Elaine.

She instructs Yasmeen’s lawyer Imran to call his ex wife Elaine as a witness for the defence, reasoning that if Elaine doesn’t show up then the police will have to take her disappearance seriously.

Elaine is the key to defeating Geoff (Credit: ITV)

That will lead them to whatever it is that Geoff did to Elaine.

The police have so far refused to take her disappearance seriously.

Even when Tim went to her house and discovered it was full of piled up post, they didn’t look for her.

She was last seen terrified as Geoff advanced on her in the alley behind the cobbles.

He was seen later that day destroying the sim card out of her phone, leaving viewers terrified for her.

Will they find her in time to save Yasmeen – and send Geoff to prison?

