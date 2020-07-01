Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff gets in contact with Yasmeen

In next week's Coronation Street, Geoff finds a way to get in contact with Yasmeen. What is he plotting?

Currently Yasmeen is in prison awaiting trial for attempted murder. Meanwhile, Geoff is trying to turn people against his wife, by making out she was abusive towards him.

In upcoming scenes Geoff's daughter-in-law Sally is shocked to learn from Cathy that Geoff locked Yasmeen in his magic box, leaving her there for ages.

Alya asks Sally to be a witness (Credit: ITV)

But when Alya asks Sally to be a witness for the defence, she decides to visit Yasmeen.

Shocked by what she hears, Sally can't help but reveal her visit to Geoff. But Tim is shocked when he walks in and finds his dad furious and Sally looking terrified. Has Geoff just revealed his true colours?

Sally visits Yasmeen in prison (Credit: ITV)

Tim is shocked to hear his wife went to visit Yasmeen. Can Sally convince Tim that Geoff is the true abuser?

Coronation Street: Geoff tries to make contact with Yasmeen

Meanwhile back at No.6, Geoff has applied for a prison visit.

Geoff books a prison visit (Credit: ITV)

Later, Sally and Tim are still at loggerheads over Sally supporting Yasmeen but Tim is shocked when his wife tells him Geoff tried to visit Yasmeen.

However, Geoff returns to work at Speed Daal much to Alya's dismay.

When Imran calls, Geoff hears Alya say she's expecting a call from her grandmother at 3.30pm.

Geoff plots to speak to Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Seeing his golden opportunity to contact Yasmeen he steals Alya's phone and when Yasmeen calls she's horrified to hear Geoff's voice on the end of the line.

What is Geoff going to say to her?

Other residents turn against Geoff

It appears that Sally and Alya aren't the only ones who don't believe Geoff's story.

Carla, Roy and Eileen all seem to have their doubts and it looks like Cathy has now started to see Yasmeen was being abused.

Is this the start of Geoff's downfall?

Next week Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

