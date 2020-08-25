Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff cooks up an evil new plan to break Alya

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Alya reaches breaking point when Geoff pushes her too far. But has he managed to make her look bad?

In upcoming Corrie scenes Alya is horrified when Geoff turns up for work at Speed Daal. Alya orders him to get out but he points out that legally he has every right to be there and she better get used to it.

When Geoff reveals he’s applied for an alcohol licence, Alya’s furious and points out he’ll need Yasmeen’s permission too.

Geoff sabotages Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Later Alya is furious to find an alcohol delivery and refuses to let Geoff buy the business.

Coronation Street: Alya reaches breaking point

Geoff later comes up with a plan to sabotage the restaurant by cancelling staff shifts. This leaves Alya alone and struggling to cope with the takeout orders.

Seeing red she throws everyone out before smashing the place up in a frenzy. What will happen when Geoff and Tim arrive?

Alya is furious (Credit: ITV)

Geoff plays the victim but when Ryan tells him that his dad has been undermining her for months. Tim starts to wonder if his dad is as innocent as he’s been making out.

Coronation Street: Tim lets slip about the CCTV

Later at home, Tim lets slip to Sally about Geoff’s CCTV camera. Horrified, she tells Tim to open his eyes and see what his dad is really like.

Is Tim finally starting to see that Geoff is the abuser?

Is Tim starting to have his doubts? (Credit: ITV)

Geoff used a CCTV camera to spy on Yasmeen and had it set up hidden in their living room. However when the camera captured him threatening to kill Yasmeen before she acted in self defence, he deleted the footage.

Although Tim caught him with the camera, Geoff managed to convince his son he used it to protect himself from Yasmeen, but lied saying it stopped recording two weeks before she stabbed him.

Could this be the start of Geoff’s downfall?

