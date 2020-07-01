Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff caught out by Tim?

In next week's Coronation Street, Tim walks in on Geoff being horrible to Sally. Has he revealed his true colours to his family?

In upcoming scenes, Sally is appalled to learn from Cathy that Geoff once locked Yasmeen in his magic box and left her there for ages.

When Alya asks Sally to be a witness for the defence, Sally decides to pay Yasmeen a visit and is shocked by what she hears.

Alya goes to Sally to ask her to be a witness (Credit: ITV)

Later when she returns home, Sally can't help but reveal her visit to Geoff. But Tim is left stunned when he walks in to find a furious Geoff and Sally looking terrified.

What will Geoff say to his father? Has he revealed his real nature to Sally and Tim?

Geoff's plan

Sally pays Yasmeen a visit in prison (Credit: ITV)

Tim is astounded to learn Sally has paid Yasmeen a visit. Can Sally convince him that Tim is the villain?

Meanwhile back at No.6, Geoff applies for a prison visit. But will Yasmeen agree to see him?

Later in the week, Tim and Sally are still at loggerheads over Sally supporting Yasmeen. However Tim is shocked to learn Geoff has tried to visit Yasmeen.

After snapping at Sally, Geoff tries to visit Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Geoff returns to work at Speed Daal much to Alya and Ryan's dismay.

When Imran calls, Geoff overhears Alya say she's expecting a call from her grandmother at 3.30pm.

Ryan and Alya aren't happy when Geoff returns to work at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Seeing an opportunity to make contact with Yasmeen, the radio DJ steals Alya's phone.

When Yasmeen calls, she's horrified to hear Geoff's voice on the end of the line. Will she talk to him? And what is Geoff going to say to her?

Who doesn't believe Geoff?

Although it seemed like Geoff had more people on his side at first, other cobbles residents have made it clear they don't believe his side of things.

As well as Sally, Eileen has also told Tim she doesn't quite believe Geoff's story. Will he ever start to see the truth about his dad?

Next week Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

