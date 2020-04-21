Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff begins to starve Yasmeen

In upcoming Coronation Street, Geoff begins to starve Yasmeen as his abuse against her continues to get worse.

For months, Yasmeen has been abused by Geoff and next week, things go a step further.

After discovering she's contracted chlamydia, Geoff accuses Yasmeen of cheating on her.

But when she brings up the escorts Geoff has been seeing, it makes him even more angry.

Yasmeen discovers she has an STI (Credit: ITV)

He declares she must have caught the STI from her ex-husband Sharif. Geoff then proceeds to deny her food as a punishment!

Geoff uncovers Yasmeen's plan to flee?

Later Geoff storms out to the shop. But as he's out, he spies on Yasmeen through the secret camera and is intrigued to see her putting clothes into a holdall and locking it in a cupboard under the stairs.

When Geoff returns home, he pretends not to know what's going on and asks for a key to the cupboard.

Geoff demands Yasmeen open the cupboard (Credit: ITV)

As Yasmeen searches high and low for the 'missing' key, Geoff joins in with the charade. But eventually he grabs it out of her pocket and forces her to unlock the cupboard.

Later in the week he confiscates her phone before locking her in the house. When he returns, Sally invites them to be guests at the Bistro reopening.

Geoff forces his wife to wear a tarty dress, which is way out of Yasmeen's comfort zone. As he steers her over the The Rovers she's shocked to learn Geoff has offered to pay for Sally and Tim's wedding.

Geoff forces Yasmeen to wear a red dress he bought for his escort (Credit: ITV)

When they return home, Geoff goads Yasmeen as he tucks into his food without offering her any.

He cruelly states the dress was for one of his many escorts. Hungry, Yasmeen snatches a bottle of wine. But as a struggle ensues, Geoff ends up slumped on the floor.

Shelley King on Geoff and Yasmeen's upcoming scenes

Yasmeen hasn't eaten in days (Credit: ITV)

Explaining how the scenes play out, Yasmeen actress Shelley King reveals: "He has a bottle of wine on the table and food, he doesn't offer her anything.

"All she wants is something to eat and hug him. She wants him to forgive her.

Yasmeen defends herself against Geoff (Credit: ITV)

"She is not thinking coherently, she hasn't eaten for two and a half days properly. What she does is react like a wounded, cornered animal she just wants it all to stop.

"She defends herself, she doesn't attack him, but it is him who ends up bleeding on the kitchen floor."

If you or someone you know is at risk from domestic abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

