Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff and Yasmeen abuse storyline to continue until the end of the year

Coronation Street has confirmed Geoff and Yasmeen's abuse storyline will continue until the end of 2020.

For months, viewers have seen Geoff abuse Yasmeen in a coercive control storyline. Last week, things took a huge turn when Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against her nasty husband as he threatened to kill her.

Geoff threatened Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew reveals wife and daughter's reaction to Geoff being stabbed

After smashing a wine bottle over his head and stabbing him in the neck, she called emergency services. As Geoff was taken to hospital, Yasmeen was arrested for assault.

But it doesn't sound like the storyline will be coming to an end anytime soon.

What did Coronation Street boss Iain McLeod say?

At a recent virtual press event, Iain McLeod admitted the soap have been planning for Geoff's comeuppance. But didn't know yet how it will play out.

He said: "Typically abusers of this type do not get better so it would be dangerous to redeem Geoff and God willing anyone as evil as Geoff could change, but most cases don't see the perpetrator just changing the error of their ways.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

"I would never want to give any real abusers in the world an opportunity to say 'well look at Geoff, he can change his life around.' It would be a dangerous position to say that the abuser in the story is better when in most realities they aren't."

It's towards the end of the year but the key thing is to impart the right message.

Speaking about the timeline of the story, Iain said: "The timelines have been shunted due to the lockdown but I think it's fair to imagine that it will be this year.

"What form that comeuppance is in is up for discussion. We wanted a redemptive ending for Yasmeen obviously and the toughest it's going to get for her is over the next months.

Yasmeen acted in self-defence (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: New trailer reveals Shona's return

"It's towards the end of the year but the key thing is to impart the right message. For the sake of the people it has impacted we have to tell the right ending with some positivity."

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you been following Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.