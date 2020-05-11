Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gemma takes a huge step as she opens up about post-natal depression

In next week's Coronation Street, Gemma takes a huge step forward as she starts to open up about her post-natal depression.

Since the birth of her quadruplets, Gemma has been struggling with dark thoughts. Although she desperately tried to brush her feelings aside, it became harder for her to hide what she's going through.

After leaving the babies on a bus, Gemma's fiancé Chesney realised something was wrong and she finally opened up about how she's feeling.

Gemma ended up leaving her children on a bus (Credit: ITV)

In next week's episodes, Gemma attends a support group and opens up about her struggles with the quads.

Later, with some encouragement from Cathy and Sean, Gemma finds the courage to record a vlog about her feelings. Will it help her?

Gemma's post-natal depression storyline

Recently Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed huge changes for Gemma.

Speaking at a recent virtual press event, he said: "I've loved that story - Dolly-Rose [Campbell] is a great actress. We throw a lot of comedy nonsense at her but through this she has shown a lot of pathos.

Gemma has been struggling with dark thoughts (Credit: ITV)

"She and Sam [Aston, Chesney] have this classic Corrie double act going on. Gemma's story will be heartbreaking and Bernie will become her saviour in her way - it's her chance to redeem herself.

"She's by her side. She's a rock for her - there's lots of great stuff to come and there will be some positivity, Gemma will come through this with a new level of appreciation and love for her mum."

Gemma's parenting

Gemma will go onto be a good mum (Credit: ITV)

He also confirmed that Gemma will go on to be a good mum to her kids.

He added: "And she will go on to being a good mum to quads - I'm not saying she won't feed them turkey twizzlers and let them watch Nightmare on Elm Street at age 11 - Gemma will always make mistakes. But she will eventually come to believe in herself."

Next week Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

