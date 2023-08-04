Coronation Street's Chesney, Gemma, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma saves the Rovers – but betrays Chesney

Gemma saves the pub

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Gemma saves the Rovers but betrays Chesney at the same time.

As Gemma tries to impress Henry Newton, she goes behind Chesney’s back.

But, will Chesney understand Gemma’s desperate actions in Coronation Street spoilers?

Gemma betrays Chesney (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma betrays Chesney

Next week, Jenny reveals that a property developer is coming to value the Rovers. However, George and Steve hope to save the pub by setting up a crowdfunding page.

George then suggests to Gemma that she tries to flirt her way into getting Henry to buy the pub.

Later on, Gemma arrives at a hotel expecting to work on a cider promotion. Henry then tells her that there isn’t a promotion and he just wanted to spend some time with her.

George accidentally tells Chesney that Gemma is meeting up with Henry. Furious that Gemma lied to him, Chesney heads to the hotel.

Jenny realises that selling up his her only option as Gemma tells Chesney that she was only speaking to Henry to try to save the Rovers. But, will he believe her?

Gemma saves the day (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma saves the Rovers

Later on, Gemma feels guilty about not being able to help the Rovers. She reckons that she could stop it from closing if Chesney let her speak to Henry.

Bernie then speaks to Chesney at the kebab shop and tells him that he needs to show Gemma that he can trust her by letting her work with Henry.

Gemma then meets up with Henry and tells him that if he buys the pub, she’ll accept the job offer.

Returning home, Gemma tells Chesney that Henry will be saving the pub as long as she takes the job as his PA.

Hiding his true feelings about Henry, Chesney shares his praise for Gemma. But, will he trust Gemma working with Henry?

Coronation Street - Gemma Confronts Henry About His Money Troubles

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

