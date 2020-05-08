Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gary to be redeemed after criminal storyline?

Over the last year, Coronation Street viewers have seen Gary become the soap's latest villain. But is there a chance for him to redeem himself after all his crimes?

After causing the factory roof collapse that killed Rana Habeeb, Gary also killed loan shark Rick Neelan. Afterwards he took over Rick's business and became a loan shark himself.

Gary killed Rick (Credit: ITV)

Although he took a step back from his criminal ways, he got a shock when Rick's daughter Kelly began hanging around the cobbles.

With Gary's criminal history, he could end up in prison. But Corrie boss Ian MacLeod has pointed out there are no plans for Gary to leave.

Could Gary be redeemed? (Credit: ITV)

At a recent virtual press event, he said: "Gary is complicated and has a messed up evolution and Mikey is a terrific actor.

"He has tried to become that family man but his life constantly implodes and he is back into those criminal roots he emerged from.

"I don't want the ejector button pressed on this yet."

So with an exit for Gary not on the cards, he might end up a good guy again. Stranger things have happened!

Gary and Kelly raise suspicions with Adam and Sarah

Although it hasn't been confirmed whether Gary will be redeemed, Ian offered some insight on what's going to happen in coming months.

He explained: "Gary has done some dastardly things in his time. He still has a heart - so when Kelly turns up, he feels like he has caused this kid's life to be ruined and his selfless gene kicks back in.

Gary is trying to look out for Kelly (Credit: ITV)

"But that arouses suspicions in his rivals - when they discover it's Rick's kid which precipitates an explosion for Sarah, Adam and Gary ahead of the wedding in summer."

