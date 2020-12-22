Coronation Street spoilers reveal Gary Windass is brought in for questioning by police once again. But is he finally about to be caught out for his crimes?

Recently Sarah anonymously reported to police that Rick’s body is buried in local woods. But will Gary be arrested for Rick’s murder?

In next week’s scenes Adam calls at No.8 and reveals to a shocked Sarah that he knows she tipped off the police about the body in the woods.

Sarah anonymously reported the body in the woods. But Adam found out she made the call (Credit: ITV)

Sarah explains that she came to her senses and realised it was time Gary got his just desserts. As Adam heads out, an anxious Sarah wonders what he will tell the police.

Adam confronts Gary in the furniture shop and he suggests that he dug up Rick’s body. However Faye is nearby and wonders what’s going on.

But Gary is quick to close the conversation down.

Sarah and Adam spend New Year’s Eve together. Meanwhile Kelly demands answers from Gary (Credit: ITV)

On New Year’s eve, Sarah turns up at the corner shop flat dressed to the nines, carrying a bottle of wine.

She suggests to Adam that they see in the New Year together. Adam’s touched by her offer.

As Sarah opens the bottle of wine, Adam watches her lovingly and suggests that they should start again with a clean slate. Sarah smiles seductively back at him.

Coronation Street: Gary is questioned by police again

But whilst Sarah and Adam are sorting things, Kelly goes to see Gary and demands that he tells her what he’s done to her dad.

Gary is questioned by police again. But what will they ask? (Credit: ITV)

Later, Gary is brought in for further questioning by the police. DS Willets questions Gary.

But is Gary about to get caught in his own web of lies?

