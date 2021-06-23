Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gail to die as she collapses from a heart attack?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Gail collapses, is she going to be okay?

Recently Natasha decided she no longer wanted Sam to see Nick, fearing he would be in danger from Harvey’s drug gang.

However things take a bad turn when David tricks Gail into bringing Sam and Nick together.

In next week’s scenes Nick is saddened that Natasha still won’t let him see Sam.

Coronation Street spoilers: David comes up with a plan

Natasha doesn’t want Nick to see Sam (Credit: ITV)

However when David discovers that Gail is looking after Sam the next day, he forms a plan.

Later Nick is choked when he bumps into Sam but Natasha drags him away, refusing to let him see his dad.

David puts pressure on Gail to let Sam see Nick when she’s looking after him, but a stressed Gail is adamant she must respect Natasha’s wishes.

Arguments erupt in the Platt house (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Nick is angry and tells Sarah that he’s going to sell his shares in the factory as he wants to spend some more time with Leanne.

When David dupes Gail into Sam and Nick meeting, another row breaks out in the Platt house.

Gail collapses

Gail soon hurries out for some fresh air. Soon Sam comes outside and finds his Gran doubled over and clutching her chest in pain.

Gail collapses (Credit: ITV)

As an ambulance is called, a breathless Gail accuses Nick, Sarah and David of causing her heart attack with their endless bickering.

Will Gail be okay?

