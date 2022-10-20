Coronation Street Spoilers: Furious Billy heartbroken over Summer’s baby decision

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Summer decides that she wants an abortion, after finding out that she’s pregnant.

Summer is taken aback when Billy’s parishioner, Esther, tries to bribe her into keeping the baby.

But, she ultimately decides to stick to her decision.

Will Billy support Summer’s decision in Coronation Street spoilers?

Summer is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Summer’s pregnant

This week, Paul finds out that Summer’s pregnant.

Coming back from the charity clothes swap, Gemma shows Chesney her new jacket.

When she nips to the loo, her phone goes off in her pocket but as Ches goes to answer it, he’s shocked when a positive pregnancy test falls out.

Gemma promises that it’s not hers but is desperate to find out who owns it, questioning everyone from Carla to Daisy.

When Paul notices the jacket and hears about the pregnancy test, he’s stunned to find out that it’s Summer’s.

Realising that Summer’s pregnant, he confronts her about his discovery.

However, things don’t go smoothly when they go for a pub lunch with Billy and Esther as Paul accidentally lets Summer’s secret slip.

Esther follows Summer out of the pub and uses her situation to her advantage.

She can’t have children of her own and suggests that she adopts Summer’s baby.

As Summer starts to worry about bringing up a baby as well as managing her diabetes, will she consider Esther’s offer?

Summer makes a difficult decision (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer and Billy disagree

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Summer makes a big decision about her pregnancy.

Summer and Aaron are back together again and decide to have a termination, but Summer feels a bit upset about losing her baby.

When Esther gets wind of Summer’s decision, she tries to offer her money to keep the baby, so that she can adopt it.

Billy walks in just at the right time and kicks Esther out, furious at her attempts of bribery.

However, Billy’s soon disappointed in Summer too when he learns about her plans to have an abortion.

He makes it clear that he doesn’t agree with Summer’s decision as it goes against his morals.

Leaving Summer upset, Billy listens to Todd’s wise words of wisdom.

He advises Billy to put his own views aside and support Summer through her difficult decision.

Will Billy be there for Summer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

