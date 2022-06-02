Coronation Street spoilers: Frank’s dark side exposed!

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Sean’s new fella Frank may not be the nice guy he seems.

Sean and Frank first hit if off after Frank popped into the Rovers for a drink.

As they started talking about dating, Sean gave Frank some advice about using apps, and the pair seemed to get along well.

With Jenny and Daisy’s encouragement, Sean ran after Frank when he left the Rovers.

Catching up with him, Sean asked Frank out for a drink and he agreed, leaving Sean chuffed.

But as the date arrives this week, there’s trouble afoot.

Frank is set to cause a stir on the Street (Credit: ITV)

George gets a shock

Things don’t get off to a great start when Frank arrives at no.11 to pick up Sean.

Eileen answers the door and thinks that Frank is an ex-convict selling door to door.

So, she’s rather embarrassed when Sean reveals Frank’s his new fella.

But a little red-faced is nothing to how George reacts when he lays eyes on Frank.

It turns out he knows Frank from school – and his memories aren’t happy ones.

George gets a flashback (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bully boy Frank

We discover that when they were at school, Frank used to bully George mercilessly.

Eileen is shocked, but realising Sean is smitten with Frank, tries to find a way for the pair to make amends.

She speaks to Frank and suggests that he apologises to George for what happened in the past.

But how will Frank react?

Sean and Eileen are intrigued by the connection between Frank and George (Credit: ITV)

Frank buries the hatchet – but where?

It seems that Frank is a changed man.

He agrees to apologise to Frank, and hopes they can put any school playground stuff behind them.

To try and make things up, he even insists that Eileen and George came with him and Sean for dinner.

Is Frank being frank? (Credit: ITV)

But is Frank all he seems?

Sean’s had a history of bad relationships.

Could his bad taste now be about to affect his nearest and dearest as well?

