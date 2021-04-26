Coronation Street spoilers reveal Hope and Ruby take a liking to Alina. But could Fiz lose them to Tyrone and his new girlfriend?

Recently Tyrone left his fiancé Fiz after falling in love with Alina Pop.

In last week’s scenes Fiz changed the locks on No.9 and refused to let him see the girls.

But in tonight’s scenes (Monday, April 26) Chesney calls at No.9 and warns Fiz that locking Tyrone out won’t solve anything.

Tyrone ended things with Fiz as he fell in love with Alina (Credit: ITV)

He tells her to be the bigger person for the sake of Hope and Ruby. Soon Ches calls in a the garage and tells Tyrone that he’s persuaded Fiz to let him see the girls.

Tyrone gently explains to Hope and Ruby that he no longer wants to be with mummy as he’s fallen in love with somebody else. But he tells them that he will always love them very much.

Tyrone takes them both to Speed Daal for their tea. But when Hope spots Alina and asks her to join them, pointing out she’s Tyrone’s new girlfriend.

Tyrone and Alina are mortified that she’s figured out that they’re together.

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz to lose the girls to Tyrone and Alina?

Later Fiz makes up with Maria and admits her biggest fear is that the girls will choose Alina over her.

Maria and Fiz make up (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt excites fans as he passes Corrie set on bike ride

Meanwhile, over tea, Hope quizzes Alina about her favourite things.

Tyrone’s delighted to see that the girls clearly like Alina and get on well with her.

Later Fiz’s anxiety grows when she sees Tyrone, Alina, Hope and Ruby all leave Speed Daal in high spirits.

Fiz is upset to see Tyrone, Alina and the girls together (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Nina and Seb left for dead after horrific hate crime battering

Fiz soon steams over. Trying her best not to cry, she drags the girls away.

But could she end up losing Hope and Ruby to Tyrone and Alina?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.