Coronation Street spoilers reveal Fiz and Tyrone both begin to fight for custody of Ruby.

In next week’s scenes Tyrone realises he’s double booked himself with work and having the girls.

Alina offers to help him out and says she’ll have the girls.

Hope convinces Alina that Fiz won’t mind if she gives her eyelash extensions.

Later, Sarah offers Fiz some flexible hours at the factory as a machinist.

Fiz is thrilled until Sarah reveals that it was actually Alina’s idea.

When Fiz calls at the salon flat to collect the girls, how will she react to Hope’s false eyelashes?

When Fiz hears about Tyrone and Alina’s sexy photoshoot, she’s fuming and demands Tyrone contribute to Hope’s zoo trip.

Meanwhile Tyrone gets a call from the school asking him to collect Hope as she’s been playing up.

Soon Hope takes her mood out on Alina before running into the road.

Ronnie manages to stop just in time and Alina explains that Hope ran in front of the car just to scare her.

But as Fiz approaches, what will Hope’s story be?

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz to lose Ruby to Tyrone and Alina?

Later Fiz tells Tyrone that she needs to put the girls’ safety first and he can’t see them again until there’s a proper consent order in place.

Tyrone is horrified and points out that Ruby is his daughter and not hers. Fiz reels whilst Evelyn is furious at the line Tyrone has crossed.

After reading a message from the bank, a riled Fiz approaches Adam and tells him she needs his help.

Later Fiz is furious when she finds out that Tyrone has been spending money going out clubbing with Alina again.

When she reveals she intends to apply for a parental consent form for Ruby, Tyrone is stunned and vows to fight her all the way.

Could Fiz end up losing Ruby to Tyrone and Alina?

Tyrone is arriving back from a breakdown call when Craig approaches Tyrone. As he smells alcohol on him, he orders Tyrone to take a breathalyser test.

An angry Tyrone confronts Fiz and accuses her of trying to have him arrested in a bid to support her chances of getting custody.

When Evelyn warns Fiz that there are no winners in a custody battle, will Fiz back down?

