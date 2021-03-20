New Coronation Street spoilers reveal Fiz Stape will leave love rival Alina Pop in tears next week.

Usually mild-mannered Fiz will reduce the beautician to tears after discovering the truth about her kiss with Tyrone Dobbs.

Jennie McAlpine has teased what’s coming up (Credit: Splash)

What happened in Corrie last night?

Viewers watched last night (March 20) as Fiz’s partner Tyrone locked lips with Alina.

As he spotted her looking upset in the memorial garden, he went over to see if she was okay.

However, as she clammed up, he started to pay her compliments.

“I think you’re great,” he said.

“You’re clever, funny, beautiful, handy with a tool wrench.”

However, Alina replied: “Don’t be kind to me Tyrone, it makes it worse. I think I’m falling for you.”

With that she leaned in and the pair enjoyed a passionate kiss – until Tyrone pulled away.

Fiz will take devastating revenge on Alina, but Tyrone will get off scot free (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz takes revenge on Alina

However, next week Fiz will be left devastated when she learns the truth – and Alina should watch out.

Actress Jennie McAlpine said: “He says: ‘Forgive me. Let’s try and make this work.’ Fiz suggests he ought to take up cycling or get a sports car, isn’t that what middle-aged blokes do?”

“However, Alina doesn’t get off as lightly. Fiz sees her come out of the shop and shouts: ‘Oi, you, come ‘ere.’

“They have a chat at Roy’s Rolls. I say ‘chat’, it’s more of a threatening monologue from Fiz, and Alina runs away in tears.”

However, while this is a bump in the road, Jennie admitted she wants Tyrone and Fiz to stay together.

However Alina has no defence (Credit: ITV)

She said she loves working with Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone.

And she admitted he would never be the “wronged party in viewers’ eyes”.

Alan added: “He comes up smelling of roses, no matter what. All the old ladies would say: ‘Aw, he didn’t mean it, Fiz!'”

The kiss was filmed using extras (Credit: ITV)

How was Corrie’s Tyrone and Alina kissing scene filmed?

Show bosses have revealed that the scene was filmed using a real-life couple as kissing doubles.

This was to avoid close contact between the actors and to adhere to the UK’s social distancing guidelines.

Regular Corrie extra Alex Mulvaney and his wife Hannah stepped into the roles of Tyrone and Alina to film the scene.

The action was filmed outside on the memorial bench on the Victoria Gardens set. However Tyrone and Alina actors Alan and Ruxandra Porojnicu were never seated on the bench together.

The two actors were shot having the conversation separately. Later it was composited together during post-production to give the illusion that they were next to each other.

However, to make sure the actors had the correct eye line, Corrie’s design department taped a pair of sunglasses onto a telescopic radio aerial so the two characters could give the impression of looking into each other’s eyes.

