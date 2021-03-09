Coronation Street spoilers reveal Fiz books a surprise wedding for her and Tyrone. But does he have feelings for someone else?

In next week’s scenes Tyrone flirts with Alina in the café and it becomes clear that she enjoys his attention.

Later Fiz is bemused to catch Tyrone looking at beauty therapies online.

Soon Alina drives an old banger onto the street. Seeing her with the car, Tyrone offers to take a look at it for her.

Tyrone is happy to help Alina with her new car (Credit: ITV)

But when Alina reveals to him that she knows her way around a car engine because her grandfather taught her, he’s more smitten than ever.

When Alina suggests to him that they work on the car together, Tyrone is secret thrilled.

Later, Alina shows Emma the gift she bought for Tyrone as a thank you for helping fix her car. Seb watches Alina wistfully.

Alina tells Seb she is in love with someone else (Credit: ITV)

Emma notices how Seb is looking at Alina and urges him to tell her how he feels.

Alina reluctantly agrees to go for lunch with Seb. But she ends up admitting to him that she’s in love with someone else, and Seb is crushed.

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina confesses her love for Tyrone

Soon Tyrone finds Alina upset in Victoria Gardens. When Alina confesses to the mechanic that she’s fallen for him, Tyrone is overwhelmed.

As Tyrone returns home his head is in a spin. He sees Fiz and Adam waiting for him.

Alina tells Tyrone she has fallen for him (Credit: ITV)

Adam advises that since they’re not married that it’s important that they make a will.

When Fiz suggests that they could just get married, Tyrone slaps down the idea. But he soon feels guilty and apologises to her explaining that when they get married it should be romantic, not a legal formality.

Tyrone soon meets up with Alina again and apologises for his reaction earlier and they agree to forget about it.

Fiz plans a surprise wedding for Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile an excited Fiz confides in Chesney that she’s booked a surprise for Tyrone – a wedding in Greece.

How will Tyrone react when he finds out about the wedding? Will it drive him further into Alina’s arms?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

