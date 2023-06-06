Coronation Street spoilers: First Look at all-new pics for June 12-16

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Stephen’s plotting to kill again when Elaine – and Owen – scupper his plans to take over the factory. But who will his next victim be?

Meanwhile, Amy bravely confronts Aaron – could she finally get through to him and make him realise the truth about what he did?

Sarah’s desperate to save her marriage, and Rita’s suspicious about Brian’s cousin Isabella.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Aggie’s splashing the cash!

Aggie drags Sally and Dee-Dee along to a charity auction, organised by her snobby former neighbour, Yvette. With Yvette putting pressure on Aggie to bid, she offers £3000 for a summerhouse, confident someone else will swoop in and outbid her.

But Aggie’s horrified when Yvette brings down the hammer and announces the summerhouse is sold – to Aggie! How’s she going to explain this one to Ed?!

2. Sarah begs Adam for another chance

Sarah’s devastated at the end of her marriage and confides in Audrey, telling her gran how much she loves Adam and how she’s thrown everything away for a stupid fling. Audrey urges her to tell Adam how she feels.

Sarah begs her husband to give her another chance – but Adam’s not budging and Sarah ends up turning the tables on him, saying he’s partly to blame because he was always working and neglecting her.

When Adam seeks advice himself from grandfather Ken, he tells him their marriage reminds him of his marriage to Deirdre and convinces him to give Sarah another chance.

Adam’s wavering and asks Sarah to meet for lunch, but when she cancels due to work, Adam’s sure she’s actually meeting someone else behind his back. Can their marriage survive?

3. Stephen kills again?

Stephen’s horrified when Owen corners him in the pub and reveals he’s had a chat with Jenny and he wants to know why he’s told them both a whole load of lies.

Stephen tries to come up with a good reason but Owen tells him once he’s taken over the factory, Stephen’s fired. Worried for his job, Stephen goes to Carla, wanting to talk her out of selling but she’s adamant it’s the only answer to her mental health problems.

Fuming, Stephen has a meltdown in the factory, trashing the place – and witnessed by Michael who can’t get his round what’s going on!

Back home, Stephen desperately tries to persuade Elaine that they should buy Carla’s share of the business but she has no interest and instead snaps at him that they need to enjoy their retirement.

Bad move, Elaine! Stephen’s already swapped Elaine’s blood pressure medication for caffeine pills, but feeling the pressure and needing money, he laces her tea.

When Elaine says she doesn’t feel well, he pretends to be worried and says he’ll get some food – but when he returns Elaine has collapsed unconscious on the floor. Stephen quietly backs out of the flat, leaving her alone – has he killed again?!

Meanwhile, Elaine’s son Tim is worried about his mum and confronts Stephen. Is he in danger, too?

4. Is Max making a mistake?

Max calls his friend Gav and tells him he’s managed to track down his former girlfriend Bec. Gav begs Max to go and see her to tell her how sorry he is, and ask her to speak to him when he calls.

Shona and David suspect Max has a new girlfriend but the troubled teen is cagey about what he’s up to. Is there more to Bec than meets the eye?

5. Amy confronts Aaron

Amy Barlow is feeling awful about Aaron and his dad Eric taking her to court. As her parents prepare to sell the flower shop to fund their legal battle, Amy’s horrified to realise that Billy, Summer and Paul will lose their home and Mary will lose her job.

Summer tries to get through to Aaron, but he’s not listening and a fired-up Eric says he’s determined to prove that Amy is a liar. Meanwhile, poor Amy worries that her family could lose everything.

After a heart to heart with Maria, Amy decides to write a retraction. She shows it to Aaron but he says it doesn’t make sense and Amy snaps back that it’s hard to make sense of a pack of lies. She says Aaron should write the retraction himself and she’ll sign it. As Aaron struggles to write it, he goes back over the night. Will he realise what he did?

6. Rita takes on Isabella

Rita’s not impressed when a bleary-eyed Brian arrives for work and admits he was up late playing Italian card games with Isabella. Isabella corners Rita and tells her she’s too old to work and Brian needs a younger assistant. Rude!

Making it obvious exactly how little she thinks of Isabella, Rita quits her job. The Kabin without Rita? Unthinkable!

But it’s not just Rita who Isabella is annoying – Brian later confesses he’s finding it hard too and he’ll be glad when she goes back to Italy.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

