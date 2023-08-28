Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Cassie’s lies catch up with her and lead to her overdosing on the street. Will she pull through – and finally accept Abi’s help?

Elsewhere, Lauren lashes out and finds herself in trouble with the police, and Aadi finds himself in yet another uncomfortable conversation.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Cassie caught out

Cassie starts her first day working at the garage and Tyrone is grateful Kevin gave her a chance. But as she’s sweeping the forecourt Dean approaches.

He demands money she owes him for drugs and she promises to pay him at the end of the day.

Abi recognises Dean from her drug days and asks Cassie what’s going on, but Cassie covers.

When Cassie doesn’t go for lunch, however, Abi is suspicious. She heads back to the garage and catches Cassie stealing the petty cash. Cassie begs her not to tell Evelyn and Tyrone, but as they approach will Abi keep her secret?

2. Cassie ODs

Tyrone gives Cassie £80 to buy Ruby some boots, but Cassie instead meets Dean and buys pills. After she goes missing Abi confesses what happened with her dealer and the petty cash earlier in the week. Hope and Tyrone then find Cassie slumped in an alley.

It’s clear Cassie has overdosed. They call an ambulance, but will she pull through?

3. Cassie spins a tall tale

Abi gets Cassie to join her at the support group and Cassie asks Tyrone to go with her. During the session Cassie lies to the group her mum kicked her out and she was forced to turn to prostitution.

She claims that’s how she ended up on drugs and Tyrone is heartbroken. He vows to confront Evelyn, furious with her, but what will happen when he accuses her of turning her back on her own daughter?

4. Lauren flips

Max skips college to hang out with Sabrina all day, but lies to Lauren about where he is. Lauren is upset as she watches from a distance.

Meanwhile, Gav tells Max to ask Sabrina out as it’s clear Max really likes her. But Lauren has other ideas and tells Sabrina she and Max are together. Max is then forced to reassure Sabrina it’s not true and Lauren goes crazy.

Lauren is furious with the betrayal and trashes the salon in a fit of rage. Max finds her and promises not to tell David as they clean up. But David and Maria soon see the broken mirror and want answers from Max.

5. Lauren arrested

It’s not long before the police arrive at the cafe. Lauren is upset when she’s arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

6. Awkward Aadi

Aadi feels uncomfortable during a meeting with Darren who quizzes him on his love life. Wishing the ground would swallow him up, how will Aadi respond?

7. Henry confesses

Henry lures Gemma to a hotel bar for a business meeting, but soon admits it was a lie to get her there. He explains he’s lost his job, loves her deeply and wants them to be together forever – what will Gemma say?

8. Ronnie worries

Ronnie confesses to Debbie he’s messed up, but she insists it’s okay because she’s deleted the evidence – is that the end of it?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.