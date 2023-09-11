Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a body is found! Jenny is left devastated, while Stephen’s in a panic, but who has been dug up?

Meanwhile, Ryan gets a very dodgy request online and things get even more sinister. But will Daisy figure out what’s going on?

And, Aadi has a difficult request for Courtney.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. A body is found

There’s drama at Ed and Ronnie’s new building site when Ed notices the digger driver stop suddenly. As Ed hurries over it’s not long before the police are called…

Craig and the police arrive, and Ronnie is stunned to see them there. As he peers into the hole he sees the digger has unearthed a dead body, but who does it belong to?

2. Jenny gets devastating news

A loved-up Jenny asks Stephen to move into the pub and the pair are excited about the future. But she’s then hit with awful news when the police arrive at the pub.

Craig reveals the body they found is Leo. Jenny is in complete shock, while Stephen’s heart sinks. Has he finally been caught out?

3. Ryan gets an offer he should refuse

Ryan reluctantly starts his first shift in packing at the factory. But when he gets a message from O-Vidz he pops to the loo to send some nude pics! However, the user wants a live video and will pay £500 – will Ryan agree?

4. Daisy catches Ryan out in Coronation Street spoilers

A nervous Ryan agrees to call the guy and then starts talking dirty to him. Peter overhears and tells Carla Ryan was having phone sex. Daisy listens to their conversation and she is worried.

She confronts Ryan and asks what’s going on, but will he be honest? And can Daisy finally help him deal with everything he’s going through?

5. Trouble in paradise for Aadi?

Dev tells Aadi that Courtney must pay her way if she’s staying with them. But Courtney’s evasive when Aadi asks her to contribute – is she starting to regret her move?

6. Bernie gets a shock

Bernie is taken in for questioning regarding a fraud investigation into Shelly. But she insists she was just helping out a young woman with MND by collecting parcels for her. However, the police soon have a huge shock for Bernie.

7. Troy makes Todd uncomfortable

Troy tells Todd he’s promised a client a service they can’t deliver and Todd must break the bad news. Todd paints on a smile, but is clearly dreading it and very unhappy.

Meanwhile tensions are strained between George and Todd as it’s clear Lee isn’t cut out for the job.

8. Ed gambling again?

The lads watch the match in the Rovers and when Neil suggests they have a bet on it, Ed snaps at him. However, it’s clear Ed is tempted…

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

