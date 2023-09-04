Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Aadi and Courtney caught in a passionate snog! Will Courtney’s husband Darren find out what his missus has been up to?

Also Eliza is causing all sorts of trouble for grandad Stu as she tries to get to know her dad – with tragic consequences that see the little girl end up in hospital!

Elsewhere, Paul’s beginning to realise that he needs to ask for help in coping with the progression of his MND.

All this and more in this week’s Coronation Street spoilers!

1. Court in the act!

With the Freshco deal in the bag, Darren Vance books a meal to celebrate. He suggests Amy comes along as Aadi’s date, leaving both of the teens uncomfortable. Amy tries to make excuses, leaving Dev and Darren confused and she eventually agrees.

But when Dev refers to Aadi and Amy as a couple, Aadi’s quick to correct his dad. He reveals he’s seeing someone else, who he calls Monica.

At the meal, Darren confides in Dev that he’s having some marriage problems and admits he’s suspicious that wife Courtney is having an affair. Amy overhears the revelation and warns Aadi that Darren knows Courtney’s playing away – just not who with!

Later, Dev tells the guests that Aadi’s got a new girlfriend and everyone listens eagerly as smitten Aadi describes ‘Monica’ as beautiful, funny and intelligent.

But when Dev and Darren are distracted, he and Courtney sneak away only to be caught in a passionate clinch by Dev! Oops!

With things kicking off, Courtney stays overnight at the Alahans’ house and over breakfast, Dev and Asha wonder how long she intends to stay.

And he’s worried when Courtney declares she’s well rid of Darren and this is a new start.

Wanting to make the Freshco deal a success, Dev goes to speak to Darren, telling him he’ll have a word with Aadi and make him see sense – but will Aadi listen to his dad?

2. Paul’s struggling

Paul’s thrown when he gets a letter offering him an appointment with the palliative care nurse. He tries to make light of it, and Billy’s worried his fiancé is bottling up his feelings.

Later, Paul’s discussing things with Shelly and as the new friends chat, he realises just how ill she has become.

With walking becoming increasingly difficult, Billy suggests Paul use his wheelchair but he refuses. Later, he spots Bertie’s new tablet and when he catches Bernie red-handed, sorting out electronic goods addressed to Shelly, Paul’s fuming.

Paul tells Billy all about it and says he’s off to speak to Shelly. But as he walks to the flat, he trips and falls. And no one is around to hear his calls for help…

3. Romance for Dee-Dee?

Dee-Dee gets the wrong end of the stick in Coronation Street spoilers when Joel asks her out for a drink, saying he’d like to pick her brains about American law.

She’s pleased to be asked, but Joel’s disappointed when she gets her books out – he thought it was going to be a date!

When Joel admits questioning Dee-Dee about US law was just an excuse to ask her out on a date, Dee-Dee’s flattered. But she tells him she’s busy for the next few nights.

Joel’s clearly disappointed and Dee-Dee kicks herself.

But when Adam finds out that Dee-Dee turned down the date with Joel to spend the evening with him, he decides to get the pair together.

Is this the beginning of a new romance on the cobbles?

4. Eliza in danger?

When her dad fails to show up, Eliza’s upset and angry. Stu suggests heading off to see her mum instead, but Eliza won’t get in the car.

Stu watches in horror as Eliza runs across the road where she’s hit by a car! The driver speeds off and Stu rushes to his granddaughter.

At the hospital, Stu reluctantly calls Dom, who shows up with a huge teddy bear.

As Dom and Stu trade insults, Stu’s upset when Eliza asks him to leave. Alya assures him that Eliza will see her dad for what he is, and Stu will be there to pick up the pieces.

But when Eliza announces she wants to go and live with her dad, it’s not only Stu who’s shocked! Dom is too!

The following day, Stu gets a call from Eliza’s school saying she’s not shown up. He’s worried, and heads to Dom’s accusing him of kidnapping the tween.

But Eliza tells him she ran away by herself and she lives with Dom now.

When social worker Felicity, and a police officer, arrive, they chat to Eliza and Felicity tells Stu it’s best if she stays where she is for now.

But Stu’s fuming and as the police officer tries to steer him away, he accidentally smacks him in the face!

Dom’s pleased as he watches Stu get arrested for assault. Has Dom won?

5.Tortured Tyrone

Poor Tyrone’s still reeling from the events of last week that saw mum Cassie overdose on the street – and his daughter Hope find her out cold.

Evelyn tells her grandson that he absolutely needs to call Fiz and tell her everything that’s gone on. And, she warns him, if he doesn’t tell his wife the truth, Evelyn will!

Will Ty let Fiz in on what’s been happening while she is away?

6. Betting man?

Ronnie and Ed arrange a celebratory meal at Speed Daal, toasting their recent good fortune.

But when Ed’s late to the party, everyone’s left wondering what he’s been up to. Is he back to his old gambling habits?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

