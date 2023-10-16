Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Courtney is finding it hard to live a ‘normal’ life – but can Aadi make it better for her?

Meanwhile, Daisy confronts Lauren over the blackmail. However, will Lauren give up that easily?

And, police investigating Stephen make an arrest. But who is the unlucky accused?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Daisy confronts Lauren

Lauren takes a call and promises the caller she’s got their money. She then demands the cash from Ryan, but Daisy gets involved. She insists Lauren will not blackmail her and calls Lauren a worthless brat.

As Daisy tells Lauren she won’t get a penny, will Lauren accept her warning? What will Lauren’s next move be?

2. Daisy and Ryan grow closer

When a customer stares at his scars, Ryan calmly explains he was the victim of an acid attack. Daisy is proud of him. Ryan admits he couldn’t have done it without her and it’s clear their feelings are growing.

3. Daisy disappoints Daniel

Daniel tells Daisy he plans to sell his mum’s house and buy Elaine’s flat in Redbank for them. Uncomfortable, Daisy suggests they delay moving until she’s got a proper job and Daniel is disappointed.

4. Asha and Aadi make up

Aadi apologises to Asha for their fight and she can see he’s unhappy. Aadi thinks Courtney deserves better so Asha steps in to help him redecorate the precinct flat.

5. Courtney lets Aadi down

Aadi persuades Courtney to join him at the Freshco recruitment day. But it’s clear she really doesn’t want to go.

He tells her they need two lots of wages coming in to live a better life. But as they’re about to leave, Courtney says she feels sick and insists Aadi goes alone. Can she really live like this?

6. Michael arrested!

After Ed wins big on the horses, he stashes the cash in Michael’s bag to hide his gambling from his family. Michael picks the bag up before heading to Underworld to beg for his job.

But DS Swain arrives and interviews him about the cash Stephen stole. Michael is stunned and baffled when he finds a stash of money in his bag and is arrested for working with Stephen to defraud Underworld.

7. Hope and Sam try again

Sam convinces Nick to throw a Halloween party in the bistro, he says it’s what his mum would have wanted. Then, over a milkshake in the cafe, Sam invites Hope to the party, suggesting they start afresh.

8. Ronnie confronts Ed

Ed lies to get Michael out of trouble, but Ronnie can tell he’s not being honest. Ronnie demands the truth and Ed says he won on the horses, but won’t bet ever again. Can he really keep that promise, though?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

