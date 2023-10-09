Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the Street residents struggle to process the aftermath of Stephen’s comeuppance.

With the police lurking around Weatherfield, Carla’s desperate to save Underworld from going bust. Can she save the factory?

Elsewhere, Daisy and Ryan sleep together before getting blackmailed by Lauren. But, will they give into her demands?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. The Street struggles to process the last week’s events

Residents of the Street are left reeling after Stephen’s comeuppance was served the week before.

As the police investigate what went down, what will they discover? Will they get to the bottom of the case? Carla is on a desperate mission to save the factory, but can she make it happen?

2. Ryan takes a brave step forward

With Ryan having his doubts about giving a talk to the STC pupils, Daniel prompts Daisy to attend the talk to support Ryan.

Daisy then offers to do the talk with Ryan to ease the pressure before telling Ryan that the talk proves that he doesn’t need to strip for strangers online anymore. But, will he end his online videos?

3. Daniel catches Daisy cheating with Ryan?

After taking steroids, Ryan goes on a walk with Daisy but is wound up by Gav and Max, pinning Gav to the ground in a moment of rage.

As Max and Daisy pull Ryan away, Ryan breaks down and admits that he’s been taking steroids.

At home, Ryan goes live on his O-Vidz account and takes his filter off. He reveals that he’s ending his account and wants to be himself.

Daisy watches the video and soon expresses how proud she is of Ryan.

Soon enough, things escalate and Daisy and Ryan start to kiss before things get more intense.

Daisy feels guilty for playing away just as Daniel knocks on the door. But, will he catch them in the act?

4. Lauren blackmails Ryan

Ryan makes out that he and Daisy are just friends to Lauren. However, he’s soon taken aback when he finds out that Daisy might be working with him at the Bistro.

Ryan soon reveals that he’s moving back in with Carla as Lauren worries about how she’ll pay her bills.

She then blackmails him, telling him that she knows that he slept with Daisy.

As Lauren demands £1000 to keep quiet, Daisy promises Ryan that she’ll find the money to pay Lauren off. But, will Lauren tell anyone about Daisy’s cheating?

5. Todd and George make amends

Todd continues to take the mick out of George’s colleague, Lee, as he continues to call him “Lurch.”

George soon faces working alone and Todd feels like he’s slightly to blame.

Paul later mentions to George that Todd recommended Shuttleworth’s over Rest Easy for Shelly’s funeral.

George then makes Todd reveal the truth about his hard time over at Rest Easy.

Knowing Todd’s true feelings, George offers Todd his old job back. But, will Todd accept the offer?

6. Joel meets the parents

Ed is unable to pay for his coffee when his card is declined and Joel steps in to pay for it. But Ed is mortified later when Dee-Dee introduces her dad to her new man and it turns out it’s Joel. Will Joel tell Dee-Dee about her dad’s money worries?

7. Michael’s money worries

Michael tells Ed he’s lost his job and he needs his investment money back so he has something to live on. Ed soon tries to give Michael £1000, but Michael refuses to accept.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

