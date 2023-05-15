Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Faye is blackmailed by Craig. She then leaves Weatherfield, but will she be going to prison?

Meanwhile, Paul is in court and Billy is very close to discovering the truth. How much longer can Paul hide all his secrets?

Also, Roy has another health scare, and Sam’s attempts to impress go up in flames – literally.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Craig blackmails Faye

Faye feels trapped after choosing Craig in case he reports her to the police over the hit and run. He throws himself into their relationship, suggesting they buy and flat and set a wedding date.

With Tim also admitting he’s glad Faye chose Craig, Faye feels worse than ever.

Miley and Jackson invite her for a final family outing before they leave. However, Faye can’t face it.

She breaks down and confides in Gary that she wants to be with Jackson, but Craig knows something that could send her back to prison so she can’t leave him.

2. Faye leaves

As Miley and Jackson prepare to leave, Faye tries to bury her emotions. But Craig can see how upset she is.

Despite his own heartbreak, he tells Faye if she truly wants to be with Jackson and Miley then she should be.

Faye packs her case and approaches the car, her decision to go made.

But will a heartbroken Craig really let her leave? Or will he call the police about the hit and run and ruin Faye’s future forever?

3. Paul’s condition worsens

Paul finds out about a new drug on the internet that claims to cure MND. He excitedly tells Dee-Dee he’s going to the clinic to discuss it with the nurse.

When he later realises something is wrong with his right foot, he tries to hide it from Billy.

Paul goes to see the nurse and begs to be considered for Tofersen treatment. But with his condition progressing, can this help him?

4. Billy finds out the truth?

Billy is worried about Paul after he falls out with Gemma and urges him to apologise.

Paul refuses to discuss it and Billy confides in Dee-Dee how concerned he is about Paul. Billy demands answers from her, aware she and Paul have been spending a lot of time together.

Meanwhile, Paul is due in court, but Dee-Dee is left concerned when he doesn’t show up. Damon finds Paul in Victoria Garden.

He urges Paul to do the right thing and face the court. Damon tells him to embrace the life he has left and Paul decides to go to his hearing.

Dee-Dee is relieved to see him. However, Paul has no idea, Billy is also heading to the court – will he find out the truth?

5. Roy dies?

Roy is walking Freddie when the dog spies a cat and runs off. Roy struggles to catch him due to his chest pains.

Evelyn spots them and sees Roy is in pain. She calls an ambulance, but will Roy be okay?

6. Sam sets Speed Daal alight!

Eliza’s birthday party gets underway in Speed Daal with Sam and Roy performing a science experiment. However, jealous Hope has sabotaged the experiment and it bursts into flames.

Yasmeen acts fast with a fire extinguisher, but will anyone realise what Hope did?

7. Aggie wants answers

Fed-up Aggie demands to know when Steve and Tracy are going to fix their roof and remove the scaffolding.

8. Isabella causes trouble

Isabella is certainly making an impression and ignoring Glenda and Mary’s attempts to get to know her.

Later, Isabella is unimpressed with George’s cocky attitude over his model ship so she super-glues it to the table.

When Brian then lifts it up, it breaks off and George accuses him of sabotage. George then locks Brian’s model ship in the hearse so neither of them can enter the competition.

Later, Mary notices Isabella has sticky fingers, but will she reveal the true culprit of the plot?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.