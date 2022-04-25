Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 2-6

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi tries to stop Toyah marrying Imran, but will she succeed?

Also on the cobbles Faye gets devastating news and Stu and Ken are arrested!

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi kidnaps Toyah?

Toyah gets into her wedding car, ready to marry Imran.

But Abi has discovered Imran has hired Ben to get dirt on her and is fuming.

Abi jumps into the driver’s seat and speeds off with Toyah in the back.

She tries to get Toyah to cancel the wedding.

2. Will Toyah marry Imran?

Abi eventually drops Toyah off at the hotel.

Toyah enters the venue and is unsure what to do.

Nick, Leanne, Kelly, Adam and Craig are all there to celebrate.

But it’s clear Toyah’s having doubts.

However, Toyah and Imran say ‘I do’ and become man and wife.

After the ceremony they head to the Rovers, where Imran has a warning for Abi.

3. Abi lands in more trouble

Abi is pleased Elliot is representing her again.

Meanwhile, Dean approaches her hoping to score some drugs.

Desperate to get rid of him, Abi gives him some cash.

But she’s been seen…

Later, Abi visits Alfie, but what does she have planned?

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. Seb’s vigil is a struggle

It’s the day of Seb’s vigil and Abi finds it hard.

Asha and Nina are there to support her.

5. Faye given devastating news

Faye is given the upsetting news by Dr Gaddas that she’s suffering from an early menopause.

She breaks the news to a stunned Craig she can never have more children.

6. Max has his operation

The surgeon assures David and Shona that Max’s operation went well.

But when Max confesses he was running away to avoid prison, how will they react?

7. Stu arrested

Ken gives Stu a lift to the wholesalers.

But soon Stu is being accused of an attempted break in.

Ken is horrified to be assumed the getaway driver.

A furious Yasmeen later throws Stu out and he spends the night at Ken’s.

8. Stu tries to make amends in Coronation Street spoilers

Stu thanks Ken for letting him stay before trying to make it up to Yasmeen.

He serenades her with a song to apologise for the incident with the police.

However she’s not impressed and orders him to leave. Are they over?

9. Aggie in trouble

Mr Thorne issues Aggie with a verbal warning after thinking she was trying to make him look bad.

But Aggie later overhears Mr Thorne bragging about a bet – what will she do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

