Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 20-24

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a health crisis for Paul after his accident.

Meanwhile, Sarah is tempted to cheat after a row with Adam.

Also, Damon’s back in town wanting revenge.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Paul’s health crisis

With Paul’s hand no better, he’s sent to a neurologist for further tests.

Paul is soon horrified to learn the problems are unlikely to have been caused by the accident.

So what’s wrong with Paul?

2. Stephen kills again?

Stephen is about to sign the America contract when Rufus walks in.

He tells Stephen he wants sole rights to Nippersnapper or else he’ll tell everyone Stephen is drugging Carla.

Seeing red, Stephen picks up a hole punch and approaches Rufus.

But will Stephen kill again?

3. Carla cast out

Peter drops the bombshell on Carla the factory staff have voted for Stephen to stay in charge.

How will she cope with the news?

4. Nick confronted

Nick’s angry to find Damon sitting at his desk.

However, he reminds Nick he still has a financial interest in the business.

Damon also tells Nick he’s hired Adam as his new lawyer.

Nick is therefore left fuming at his brother-in-law.

When Damon realises Nick stitched him up, he confronts him in the Bistro office.

Is Nick in danger?

5. Sarah cheats in Coronation Street spoilers?

After a row with Adam over representing Damon, Sarah goes to the hotel where they were supposed to be on a date, alone.

At the bar, Damon arrives and sits next to her.

She has no idea who he is as he chats her up.

Sarah admits she’s had a row with her husband.

Tipsy Sarah then invites Damon to her hotel room.

But will she cheat on Adam?

6. Roy ‘kills’ Cerberus

Evelyn is devastated when Cerberus eats an eccles cake off the floor of the cafe and suffers kidney failure.

Evelyn later brands the cafe a death trap and Roy is heartbroken by Cerberus’s death.

More Coronation Street spoilers

7. Glenda has big wedding plans

Glenda wants to perform at Daisy’s wedding so starts singing in the Rovers to win Daisy round.

But will she get the gig?

8. Christina’s hen-do surprise

Christina tells Daisy she’s organised a hen-do surprise.

Daisy’s mortified however, when two friends from her past arrive.

9. Summer moves in with Aaron?

Aaron’s struggling to pay the rent and asks Summer to move in with him, but what will she say?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.