Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Summer lets Aadi take the fall for her cheating.

Will she come clean?

Meanwhile in the ITV soap, George is not happy with Sean’s new man, and Jenny’s got a problem with her fella.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Summer cracks under pressure

Summer doesn’t know whether or not to sit her last exam.

Aadi tries to encourage her by giving her a set of homemade revision cards to help.

Summer smuggles the cards into her exam, but panics when the invigilator heads over.

She pretends she needs to test her sugar levels, but drops the cards.

The invigilator finds them and recognises the handwriting as Aadi’s.

As Aadi is bundled out of the hall, will Summer come clean?

2. Aadi protects Summer?

Dev is sure Aadi is lying to cover for Summer.

He begs his son to tell the truth when they are called for a meeting at the school.

As Summer is also called into Mrs Crawshaw’s office, will she tell the truth and save Aadi?

Or will she keep up her lie and let Aadi take the fall?

3. Jenny brews up trouble

Leo is enjoying making home brew in the cellar.

Jenny sees his enthusiasm and offers to put it on the menu as guest ale.

However, when she and Daisy sample it they’re horrified to realise it tastes disgusting.

Jenny and Daisy are awkward, but will they come clean to Leo?

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. What is Frank’s secret?

Sean introduces Frank to George as his new boyfriend.

But George is clearly flustered as he recognises Frank from school.

Frank later apologises to George for any past upset between them.

He insists George and Eileen join him and Sean for dinner to bury the hatchet properly.

5. David and Maria have a mix-up

Maria and David have both booked the day off and there’s no one to cover at the barbers.

It’s clear Maria can’t juggle her job and her council duties.

6. Brian disappoints Cathy

Cathy is excited as she glams up for date night with Brian.

But she’s disappointed to realise he’s only taking her beer tasting at the local pub.

7. Max makes his move

Max helps his school friend Sonya with her homework and is thrilled when she agrees to a date.

David and Shona are amused when Max cooks them a meal to test before giving it to Sonya.

