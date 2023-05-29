Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sarah is caught out and forced to confess everything to Adam. Is her marriage over for good?

Meanwhile, Justin’s verdict is in. Can Daisy and Ryan get the closure they need?

Also, Max’s release doesn’t go down well and a face from the past angers Aggie. All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Justin’s verdict in

Daniel, Daisy and Ryan await Justin’s verdict, but things are awkward between Daisy and Ryan and Daniel notices. Daisy tries to convince him it’s just guilt over pretending to be Crystal, but will Daniel believe her?

As the barristers give their closing speeches, Daisy’s hopes of a conviction fade.

When the jury returns, Justin waits to hear his fate – but what will the verdict be?

2. Adam steps up for Damon

Nick, Damon and Adam meet the council to discuss the late licence. Adam assures them Damon is a changed man and is committed to improving the local community.

Damon is grateful for Adam’s support and invites him to the County game as thanks. How will Sarah react to their growing friendship?

3. Damon and Sarah caught out

Damon calls at the flat pretending to look for Adam. However, Sarah tells him her husband is out and Damon decides to keep her company instead.

They share a bottle of wine, and Sarah admits she loves Adam, but can’t keep away from Damon.

Just as they lean in for a kiss, the door opens and Gail and Harry walk in. Harry has a temperature and has been sent home from school.

Sarah and Damon spring apart, but how much did Gail see?

Damon goes to leave, but Sarah can’t help herself and they kiss passionately. However, they have no idea Harry has seen everything!

4. Sarah confesses

Despite her best efforts to keep Harry quiet about the kiss, he tells Adam Sarah is a liar and he hates her. Harry is distraught as he insists he doesn’t want a new dad.

Left with no choice, Sarah is forced to confess all to Adam about sleeping with Damon. How will he react? Is this the end of their marriage?

5. Ryan’s on a mission

Ryan finds out he’s being catfished. Carla urges him to find out who’s responsible and go to the police.

6. Max released

Max is given early release, but he barricades himself in his cell and refuses to leave. David tries to help, but Max admits he did some awful things and can’t face returning to the cobbles.

Max writes Alya a letter telling her how sorry he is, but it just makes her angry. She heads out on a mission, but what will she do? Can she ever forgive Max?

7. Max makes a new friend

After his release Max manages to find Gav‘s girlfriend Bec and takes her to lunch. Bec skips out leaving Max to pay the bill. Is she going to cause him trouble?

8. Aggie keeps up appearances

Aggie and Ed bump into their old neighbours, Patrick and Yvette, while out for dinner. They invite themselves to join the Baileys, but it’s clear Aggie doesn’t want to reconnect.

Not wanting Patrick and Yvette to see where she lives now, Aggie invites them to Sally and Tim’s house for a meal, pretending it’s her home.

But it all goes wrong when Tim walks down in his pink dressing gown!

9. Carla drops a bombshell

Carla tells Stephen she’s selling her share of the factory and he suggests to Elaine they remortgage their Redbank apartment in order to buy her out. How will Elaine react to the idea?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

