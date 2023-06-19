Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Evelyn gets a shock visitor. Her daughter arrives – but will Evelyn tell Tyrone his mother isn’t dead after all?

Meanwhile, Sarah is (surprise, surprise) pregnant – but who is the daddy? And how will Adam react?

Also, Max gets a double shock, and Stephen’s caught out.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Evelyn’s daughter arrives!

Evelyn’s daughter – Tyrone’s mum – Cassie arrives on the cobbles and watches her family from the shadows. Evelyn soon spots Cassie, but chooses to ignore her.

2. Cassie rushed to hospital

Evelyn gets a call from the hospital and with this rushes to A&E. Her daughter Cassie has been admitted as an emergency, but is she okay?

The next day Evelyn gets another call from the hospital, but doesn’t answer it. However, after some soul-searching she does return to the hospital only to find Cassie has discharged herself.

3. Tyrone meets his mum

Tyrone tells Evelyn someone called Cath has come to see her. However, Evelyn is horrified to find Cassie sitting on the sofa grinning at her.

Tyrone makes tea and asks how they know each other. Evelyn is therefore thrown into a panic, knowing she had told Tyrone his mum was dead. Will Evelyn tell the truth now?

4. Sarah pregnant

After her wine tastes funny and she spits it out, Sarah worries she’s pregnant. A test then confirms it. In total shock, Sarah is forced to tell Adam she doesn’t know who the father is.

Sarah goes to get a DNA test and tries to remain positive – but how will Adam react? Will he join her at the test centre?

5. Stephen confronted

Owen confronts Stephen and says he thinks Stephen is syphoning money from Underworld. He also accuses Stephen of wanting Jenny for himself.

As Stephen tries to defend himself he’s interrupted. Michael, Elaine, Audrey and Sarah burst with a Canada Day surprise party. Stephen paints on a smile as they celebrate.

But when he sees Elaine scowling at him he’s taken aback – what has she heard? Does Elaine know about his feelings for Jenny? And what else will she cotton on to now?

6. Gav attacks Max

Gav has been released from the STC and wants to marry Bec. However, he is furious to find Max dating his girlfriend. Max shouts for Bec to run, but what secrets of her own is she hiding?

7. Lauren returns

Lauren returns and Max is shocked to see her. She explains she’s fallen out with her mum, and has also ditched her dad and spent the night sleeping rough.

Feeling sorry for her, Max takes her to the cafe, but is this a good idea?

8. Max does the right thing

Max is asked to make a statement for Griff’s trial and Spider encourages him to do the right thing. Shona is by his side for support as he gives his statement to the CPS about being groomed and manipulated by Griff.

9. Roy and Evelyn share Freddie

Evelyn is less than impressed when Roy shows her their dog-sharing rota, especially as she’s looking after Freddie while he goes out with Yasmeen. But can they make it work?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

