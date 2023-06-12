Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Ryan and Daisy can’t resist each other and kiss again. But they’re caught – and then Daisy’s catfishing is exposed, and it all goes horribly wrong…

Meanwhile, Stephen is under pressure – again, and Paul is struggling with Bernie’s reaction to his MND.

Also, Adam just can’t forgive and embarks on a dangerous mission to get rid of Damon for good. Is he about to get burned?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Daisy and Ryan caught kissing

Daniel finds out how much Ryan is struggling and asks Ryan why he won’t see Daisy. Ryan comes up with a lie, but Daniel isn’t put off and urges Daisy to visit Ryan again.

Guilty Daisy goes to see him and Ryan admits how much he’s missed her. He leans in for a kiss and she responds just as Carla returns and catches them together!

2. Ryan confronts Daisy

After talking to Max, Ryan suddenly realises Daisy was the catfisher and confronts her. Daisy desperately tries to explain herself and says she was trying to protect Ryan when Crystal wanted nothing to do with him.

Ryan is furious and throws her out. As Daisy tries to plead her case, Ryan decides it’s time Daniel knew the truth about their kisses. Is Daisy about to lose everything?

3. Stephen under pressure

Stephen transfers £480 from Underworld to a private account to pay the next life insurance installment. Carla then tells him Owen wants to see the Underworld accounts and Stephen is horrified – can he cover his tracks?

4. Paul struggles with Bernie

Paul is shocked to learn someone’s looking into a Personal Independence Payment on his behalf and Chesney admits it’s Bernie. He tells his mum her attempts to help him are humiliating.

The next day Paul gets off the bus with his shopping and his legs give way.

Bernie rushes over to help him and he emotionally agrees she can try crystal therapy on him. But is it more for Bernie’s benefit than for his?

5. Adam can’t forgive?

Sarah is pleased when Adam kisses her passionately on the street.

But it soon becomes clear Damon is watching them… Sarah is hurt to realise the kiss was for Damon’s benefit and not hers – can Adam ever get over her fling?

Adam soon decides he wants rid of Damon for good and goes through Paul’s file looking for dirt on him. He eventually traces Niall’s number and visits him, saying Damon is planning to grass him up to the police.

Are both Adam and Damon in danger?

6. More bad news for Amy

Amy is told she will have to repeat a year at uni and she’s devastated. Summer tries to cheer her up by saying they can at least start studying together, but will it be enough to make Amy stick out her course?

7. Friction for Roy and Evelyn

Roy tells Evelyn he’s feeling better and it’s time Freddie moved back home with him. But it’s clear Evelyn doesn’t want to let the dog go – will it cause problems between them?

8. Max’s secret exposed

Max and Bec link arms and walk down the street laughing together. Alya is absolutely furious by what she sees and decides to take action.

Meanwhile, Shona assures Max if he’s honest with Bec, she will understand about his past.

However, Alya gets in there first and tells Bec about Max’s terrorist past. Bec is shocked. She demands answers from Max, but how will he explain himself?

9. Isabella outstays her welcome

When Isabella offends even more people, Brian is mortified and can’t wait for her to return to Italy. But he’s horrified when she learns she still can’t return home for another two weeks after taking a call from her builder. How can he get rid of her now?



Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.