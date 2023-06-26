Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal reveal Bertie is in serious danger after exhausted Gemma makes a huge mistake while looking after him. Will he be okay?

Meanwhile, Paul also makes a huge mistake when he cheats on Billy. He wakes up and finds he’s been robbed – how will he explain this one?

And Ryan faces further heartbreak when he returns to work – but could new love be on the horizon?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Gemma’s mistake puts Bertie in danger

Exhausted Gemma is feeling like she did when she had postnatal depression and goes back on her antidepressants. But Gemma still struggles to cope and as she’s looking after Bertie, Glory and her own kids, she falls asleep on the sofa.

But Bertie empties her bag and finds her antidepressant tablets. He starts playing with them while oblivious Gemma is asleep.

Daniel and Daisy arrive to collect him and are horrified to discover him with the tablets. How many has Bertie eaten? And will he be okay?

2. Paul flips

A chilli eating contest takes place to raise money for Paul. The crowd cheer as Dev, Chesney and Shona compete and Gemma reminds people to give generously. £800 is raised.

Although touched by his neighbours’ generosity, Paul’s fed up of Billy and Bernie arguing over religion versus crystals. Annoyed Paul tells them their interference isn’t helpful and storms out.

3. Paul cheats – and gets robbed

Frustrated Paul heads to a hotel bar for a drink and bumps into old flame Zac. The pair have a drink together and end up in bed.

Paul wakes up and realises he cheated and was robbed of the £800 charity money. Paul is forced to confess everything to Billy, but can Billy forgive him?

4. More heartbreak for Ryan

Ryan tells Carla he knows it’s time he returned to work, but he’s dreading being out and about. However after bumping into Daisy, Ryan insists he is ready and goes to see Leanne.

But during his first shift a customer complains about his scars. Furious Leanne leaps to his defence insisting Ryan is a hero.

Ryan is mortified when he overhears and rushes out – was it too soon to come back? He later agrees with Leanne he’ll work behind the scenes for now.

5. Adam can’t forgive

Adam tells Daniel as much as he loves Sarah he is struggling to trust her. He’s bothered by her spending so much time working with Owen.

He calls at the factory with lunch but discovers she’s at the Chariot Square Hotel with Owen. Failing to cope with his anxiety he storms into the hotel and is ready for a fight…

6. Stephen continues his con

Carla demands a meeting with Seagull Ltd and Stephen ropes in ex-wife Gabrielle for the Zoom call. He promises Gabrielle a hefty pay off if she helps him out.

Carla is taken in by Gabrielle’s performance, but when Sarah arrives to collect her laptop, Stephen’s fearful. Will she recognise Gabrielle and blow the whole thing?

7. Stephen’s new plot to off Elaine

Stephen sends Elaine off with Audrey to get their wedding outfits. But Tim tells her he won’t accept Stephen and not to bother sending him a wedding invitation.

A plan starting to form, Stephen encourages Elaine to write a letter to Tim explaining how hurt she is by his response to her marriage plans and that she can’t take any more.

Stephen then sees Dr Gaddas and says he’s worried Elaine is depressed and won’t seek help. He mentions the same thing to Sally.

As he plants seeds of worry in everyone’s heads, what is his next plan for Elaine?

8. Roy and Yasmeen grow closer

As Roy and Yasmeen get involved in a pub quiz, Stu feels left out and storms off in a strop.

