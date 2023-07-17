Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sarah’s baby daddy is finally exposed – or is he?

Meanwhile, Stephen’s left with nothing after Tim takes action, and Paul has a heartbreaking request for Billy.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Stephen evicted!

Elaine is trying to move on from Stephen and furious Tim decides to help. He throws Stephen’s belongings off the fire escape!

Gail and Sarah watch as Stephen stands in the street surrounded by all of his things. Sarah helps him pick everything up, but is stunned to find her paternity test results in with his belongings!

2. Sarah gives herself away?

Adam and Sarah attend a scan and are relieved to find out the baby is healthy. The sonographer suggests a blood test to find out the sex.

She also offers a test for genetic diseases, but Adam and Gail assure her there are none in either family. However, Sarah looks uneasy and Adam clocks her discomfort.

3. The paternity test results revealed

After suffering another panic attack, Adam knows he needs to act. He tells Sarah he needs written confirmation he’s the father and has asked the clinic to send a letter.

Sarah is terrified when it arrives and he rips it open. Adam smiles broadly as he reveals the test has shown he’s the father.

He then plans to throw a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah. Is this really their happy ending at last?

4. Aadi and Courtney caught!

Courtney lures Aadi into bed again, but when Amy turns up to collect some paperwork they have some explaining to do. Will she keep their secret? And where does this leave her future with Aadi?

5. Amy confronts Courtney

Amy’s fuming with Courtney’s attitude when she refuses to pay for a drink in the shop. Amy gives her a piece of her mind telling Courtney to stop using Aadi, but he overhears.

6. Paul takes control

Paul finds himself talking to fellow MND sufferer Shelly while waiting for his hospital appointment. She tells him to take control and do the things he’s always dreamed of before it’s too late.

Her advice hits home and Paul then tells Billy he has something important to ask him. Billy is expecting a marriage proposal and is excited.

However, he’s left stunned when Paul asks him to help end his life when the time comes. How will Billy react?

7. Will Todd win?

Todd delivers the news he’s been nominated for Young Funeral Director of the Year and George is delighted. But as George goes on about the importance of beating his competitors, Eileen tells a white lie to get Todd on board.

At the awards George’s RestEasy nemesis, Troy, winds George up, leaving George desperate for Todd to win. But will he?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

