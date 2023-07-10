Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the moment Stephen is confronted over his plot to kill Elaine. But who ends up in hospital after the altercation turns violent?

Meanwhile, Spider races to save Toyah, but when he finds the kidnapper has a gun, will they make it out alive?

Also, Aadi finds himself locking lips with an older woman. But is he going to get hurt?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Elaine confronts Stephen

Elaine confronts Stephen and tells him it’s clear he doesn’t love her and they should cancel the wedding. Stephen begs Elaine to give him another chance and suggests a romantic holiday to the Peak District, a new plot forming.

Stephen has discovered life insurance doesn’t always pay out if someone has taken their own life, so has decided a clifftop ‘accident’ might be the way to go… As Elaine packs, Stephen goes over her life insurance to make sure it is all in order.

2. Elaine finds out the truth

Elaine sees a photo of Gabrielle and realises Stephen’s ex-wife is the same woman she saw him on the Zoom call with. She starts to piece together Stephen’s suspicious behaviour…

3. Tim kills Stephen?

Elaine and Tim find Stephen’s metal lockbox and discover the life insurance documents. Tim gets Elaine to safety and waits at the flat to confront Stephen. Tim tells him the game is up and they’re calling the police.

There’s a struggle as Stephen and Tim fight – but who will make it out alive?

4. Audrey accuses Elaine!

Audrey jumps to the conclusion that Elaine was trying to kill Stephen for his life insurance! But when Craig arrives with news from the hospital, what will the outcome be?

5. Aadi’s new business venture

Dev takes Aadi to a business lunch with local entrepreneur Darren who offers Aadi a job as his right-hand man. Aadi jumps at the chance to get ahead in business. However, it soon becomes clear Darren just wants Aadi to run his wife around!

Aadi is thrilled when Amy asks him to accompany her to a charity gala. But he is forced to cancel the ‘date’ when Darren insists he has to pick Courtney up from an event.

She asks him to take her for a kebab and they soon find themselves enjoying each other’s company. Is Aadi going to get himself in all sorts of trouble here?!

6. Aadi seduced!

Aadi hopes to sit in on a meeting with Darren, but is ordered to take Courtney shopping instead! He confides in Courtney how disappointed he is as he was hoping to get some proper business experience in this job.

Courtney reveals she has an MBA and asks to hear his ideas. Together they manage to get Dev a meeting with Darren.

Courtney later texts Aadi asking him to meet her in Darren’s office. Aadi finds Courtney alone and is stunned when she makes a move on him – will he kiss her back?

7. Can Spider save Toyah?

Toyah is still missing, but soon Spider receives a text telling him to follow instructions or Toyah will die. Spider bans Leanne from getting the police involved in case it puts Toyah’s life at risk.

Spider arrives at the appointed waste ground and sees the kidnapper has a gun… When a shot rings out, who will survive?

8. Paul faces his fear

Paul goes to an MND support group meeting, but is overwhelmed by the sight of a woman in her wheelchair and flees. Can he find a way to face his fears?

9. Lauren gets news

Lauren wants to go to support her dad in court, but Max insists she’s on her own if she does. Later, her dad is sentenced to 18 years in prison and Max breaks the news to her.

10. Isabella makes a desperate plea

Isabella catches Brian on the phone to her builder in Naples and realises he wants rid of her. She breaks down and tells Brian he’s her only friend – what will he do?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.