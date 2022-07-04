Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 11-15

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Aadi is worried as Kelly tracks down Rick‘s old clients. Is she in danger?

Meanwhile on the ITV soap Maria is under attack and Ed’s life is on the line.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kelly reveals her crusade

Aadi and Kelly leave the barbers and a wad of cash falls out of her bag.

Kelly tells Aadi it’s her dad’s money and she’s returning it to the people he ripped off over the years.

Aadi is concerned she’s putting herself in danger.

He urges her to speak to Gary and get his advice, but will Kelly listen?

2. Kelly and Aadi grow closer

Aadi offers to go with Kelly to pay off another of her dad’s clients and she’s grateful.

They arrange a date in Speed Daal later, but when she doesn’t show up, where is she?

3. Maria under attack

Maria discovers she is being tracked and she doesn’t want to leave the house.

When she eventually goes outside Jimmy confronts her.

Jimmy tells her he’ll make her regret blabbing about him to the police.

Maria is left terrified.

4. Ed and Steve make an agreement

Aggie lays down the law and tells Ed he will fix Steve’s roof for mates’ rates.

But will he go along with her plan?

5. Ed dies?

Ed is electrocuted while working at Debbie’s hotel and is left unconscious.

Debbie realises she doesn’t know when the electrics were last inspected. Will Ed be okay?

6. Stephen fails to impress

Stephen‘s business advice impresses Sarah so she tries to convince Carla they should buy their silk from him.

But Carla insists family and business don’t mix, leaving Sarah frustrated.

7. Another Platt family lunch disaster!

Gail hosts lunch in the bistro to welcome Stephen home.

But Sarah and David’s bickering makes Stephen feel unwelcome.

Audrey storms out.

Can they put it right?

8. Tim’s birthday surprise

In the hot tub Tim and Sally celebrate her birthday and she’s thrilled when he announces he can feel a stirring down below.

Is their marriage back on track?

9. Stu confesses

Stu sees Stephen flirting with Yasmeen.

He decides to tell her the truth about being drunk at work, but how will she react?

10. Frank disappoints

Upset Sean is disappointed when Frank doesn’t want to meet Dylan

Will they work it out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

